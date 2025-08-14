Comedian Alexandra Haddow names book that gives her hope in difficult times

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alexandra Haddow has shared the book that gives her hope in tough times, as this week’s guest on Like This Love This, The Independent’s podcast.

Each week, special guests tell Lucie McInerney about the books, movies, TV shows and podcasts they can’t stop raving about and why they love them so much .

Writer and comedian Haddow, who sold out her debut show Not My Finest Hour at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 and her follow-up show Third Party the following year, shared her picks this week.

For her book of choice, Haddow recommended Skipshock by Caroline O’Donoghue for its demonstration and warning about creeping fascism. However, Haddow, who says “fascism is here” is left hopeful by the book.

“It’s about a great number of people who are exiled and stereotyped,” she said. “It was a brilliant commentary on real life.

“I don’t want to give it away but there’s a symbol of hope in the book. In real life, it feels like we don’t have that at the moment. Reading this was like fantasy in a quite literal sense. Like, ‘If I’ve got that magic thing, then maybe we’re going to be alright.’ It is hopeful, not naively so.”

Haddow also shared her thoughts on the depiction of women in TV and film and how fantasy fiction should not be reserved for boys.

Baddie noted that her choices of female-focused titles have relationships at their centre.

The comedian has opened for comedy titans such as Frankie Boyle, Tommy Tiernan and Bill Bailey as well as being a contributor to Have I Got News For You, The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4 and co-hosting the pop culture hit podcast, Sentimental Garbage.