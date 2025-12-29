Comedian and ex-Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey awarded MBE

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Bill Bailey has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours list, receiving a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his extensive services to entertainment.

Born Mark Robert Bailey in 1965, the performer acquired his well-known moniker, Bill, during his time at King Edward’s School in Bath, where he notably excelled in sports.

His formative years were shaped by listening to Monty Python records and playing in a band called the Famous Five.

After a stint with a theatre troupe, a pivotal John Hegley gig inspired him to pursue stand-up comedy, leading him to establish his own comedy club in Bath.

Bailey’s career truly took off in 1995 with his show Bill Bailey’s Cosmic Jam. Filmed and broadcast on Channel 4, the production earned him the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Critics Award, marking his significant breakthrough.

open image in gallery Bill Bailey won Strictly Come Dancing alongside Oti Mabuse in 2020 ( PA )

This success paved the way for his own BBC comedy show, Is It Bill Bailey?, in 1998, alongside numerous popular guest appearances on programmes such as Have I Got News for You.

He became a familiar face on British television, starring in Channel 4’s double Bafta-winning sitcom Black Books.

In 2002, he took over as team captain on BBC Two’s long-running music comedy panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks, following the late Sean Hughes.

Bailey has also been a regular panellist on the popular quiz show QI and has taken on acting roles in series including Jonathan Creek and Skins, as well as the Doctor Who Christmas Special: The Doctor, The Widow And The Wardrobe.

His filmography includes appearances in Saving Grace and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, with his cameo in Hot Fuzz proving particularly memorable.

He also featured in the children’s film Nanny McPhee And The Big Bang in 2010 and the comedy hit Chalet Girl the following year.

Beyond his comedic and acting pursuits, Bailey embarked on a poignant journey in memory of his friend and fellow comedian Sean Lock, who passed away in 2021.

Inspired by their shared walks, Bailey traversed the South West Coast Path to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He continues to captivate audiences globally with his stand-up tours and has cultivated a separate career as a presenter of wildlife shows, indulging his passion for animals.

His latest stand-up offering, Thoughtifier, which commenced in 2024 and extends into 2026, seamlessly blends his musical prowess with his distinctive whimsical and witty humour.

In 2020, Bailey reached a new demographic when he triumphed on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Reflecting on his win, Bailey expressed his hope that his participation might encourage "more men of my age" to "consider maybe taking up a dance class".

More recently, the comic has explored his interest in art, presenting programmes such as the BBC One series Extraordinary Portraits and Sky Arts’ Bill Bailey’s Master Crafters: The Next Generation.

Bailey is married to Kristin, and they have one son, Dax.