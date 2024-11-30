Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gift shopping for a pop culture aficionado or history buff this holiday season?

Goldin’s November Elite Pop Culture Auction might help. Its sale features iconic pieces of pop culture memorabilia and historical artifacts, with “legendary pieces” like a golden watch owned by Elvis Presley, a “Tim McGraw” hand-written lyric sheet signed by Taylor Swift and a dinner invitation signed by President Thomas Jefferson over 200 years ago.

The auction “provides a unique opportunity to own a piece of history that influenced pop culture - from historic figures to celebrity icons, you’ll never come across these items again,” Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of the marketplace — and host of Netflix’s King of Collectibles — said in a statement.

Check out some of the best pop culture items up for sale this month:

Elvis Presley’s golden watch

This golden watch features a gray, oval face and ornate gold forming the wristband. The watch has a current bid of over $8,000 and was gifted by Presley to comedian Redd Foxx nearly 50 years ago.

The musical icon engraved the watch to Foxx, known for his standup comedy and the show Sanford and Son, with the phrase, "TO REDD / FROM ELVIS / HILTON HOTEL / 1977."

open image in gallery Elvis Presley’s golden watch, which he gifted to comedian Redd Foxx in 1977 ( Goldin )

Taylor Swift’s signed “Tim McGraw” lyrics sheet

The song “Tim McGraw,” co-written by Swift and Liz Rose, skyrocketed the Pennsylvania native to stardom when it came out in 2006.

In the song, Swift pleads with her ex to remember her whenever he thinks of McGraw, a country music star. The single, which appeared on her self-titled debut album, was recognized at the BMI Country Awards in 2007. The song’s music video won “Breakthrough Video of the Year” at the CMT Music Awards that same year.

Now, Goldin is auctioning a hand-written lyric sheet signed by the co-writers. The current bid is over $9,000.

open image in gallery A “Tim McGraw” lyric sheet, signed by co-writers by Taylor Swift and Liz Rose ( Goldin )

Thomas Jefferson’s signed dinner invitation and Chinese bowl

Goldin is auctioning off a dinner invitation signed by Thomas Jefferson in 1806 while he was serving as the third U.S. president.

“Th: Jefferson Request the Favour of Dr. Mitchell to Dine with him on Monday the 9th instant,” the invitation reads. “Dinner will be on the table precisely at sun set. Dec. 6: 1805. The favour of an answer is asked.”

Also included is a “rare export” serving bowl from China that he owned with a monogrammed “J” in the center.

The current bid sits at over $10,000.

open image in gallery A dinner invitation signed by Thomas Jefferson in 1806 and his “rare export” serving bowl from China ( Goldin )

Bob Ross signed original

Iconic painter Bob Ross, known for his show “The Joy of Painting,” has an 1989 signed original up for auction.

Ross, who died in 1995, was known for his painting tutorials and his gentle approach to the subject. Don’t worry – the winter landscape painting up for sale includes several of his iconic “happy little trees.”

The current bid is over $30,000.

open image in gallery A 1989 Bob Ross signed original painting ( Goldin )

Cast-signed copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

A first-edition copy of the inaugural Harry Potter book by J.K. Rowling, signed by several movie cast members including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, is also up for auction.

The book that launched the iconic franchise was first published on June 26, 1997. The first movie came out four years later, grossing $974 million worldwide.

The current bid is over $2,000.

open image in gallery A first-edition copy of ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ signed by cast members of the film, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson ( Goldin )

MTV Award for Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ music video

Janet Jackson’s iconic “Nasty” music video won an MTV award for best music video choreography during the 1986-1987 season. The silver trophy, which is now up for sale, features an astronaut holding an MTV flag.

The song, which appeared on her album Control, also won Favorite Soul/R&B Single at the 1987 American Music Awards.

The current bid sits at over $2,000.

open image in gallery The MTV Moonman trophy awarded to A&M Records for Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ music video ( Goldin )

American history autograph book, 1880-2000

This autograph book includes signatures from dozens of notable people throughout American history, including presidents Woodrow Wilson and Dwight Eisenhower.

The album also includes notable women’s rights activists, including suffragette Susan B. Anthony and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

The current bid is over $30,000.