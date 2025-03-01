Watch live from Brit Awards 2025 as stars including Charlie XCX and Dua Lipa arrive on red carpet
Watch live from the Brit Awards 2025 on Saturday (1 March) as stars including Charlie XCX and Dua Lipa arrive on the red carpet.
The Beatles, Charli XCX and a Christmas song by Eurovision star Sam Ryder are among the eclectic nominees at this year’s Brit Awards.
The nominations were announced on Thursday (23 January) ahead of the annual ceremony tonight at the O2 Arena in London. This year’s event will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
Pioneering pop artist Charli XCX dominates with five nods, including for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her critically lauded, trend-setting record Brat.
Following with four nods apiece are acts including pop singer Dua Lipa, baroque pop band The Last Dinner Party, and Mercury Prize-winning jazz group Ezra Collective.
The 2025 Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 1 March and will be broadcast by ITV1 and ITVX.
