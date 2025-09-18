Twilight author confirms she has ‘other stories outlined’ for vampire series
‘The stories go on,’ said Stephanie Meyer
Twilight author Stephanie Meyer has teased that she has more stories planned for her best-selling series of vampire romance novels.
Meyer’s four Twilight books, published between 2005 and 2008, chart the love story between centuries-old vampire Edward Cullen and his human partner Bella Swan. The series was adapted into five successful movies, which propelled stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to superstardom.
“For me, Bella and Edward are frozen where [final novel] Breaking Dawn ended,” Meyer told Good Morning America on Wednesday (17 September).
“I have other stories outlined that I don't know if we'll ever get to. I'll have somebody, you know, disseminate [my outlines] after my death if I never get around to it. But for me, the stories go on.”
Elsewhere, Meyer said it was hard to process that it had been 20 years since the first Twilight book was published as she wasn’t expecting it to have any fans.
“To be back here and still have people care, I mean, it's really, really flattering. But I never expect that to last. It's bizarre to me,” the 51-year-old said.
Meyer, who has also written three spin-off books and an illustrated encyclopedia about the series, believes that her novels “capture just a little bit of what it feels like to fall in love”.
“It's love that's on its surface kind of doomed,” she added. “And that's always exciting. Of course, it ends up happily for them because I am who I am. And I like happy endings.”
In 2024, Netflix announced it was developing an animated series based on Meyer’s Midnight Sun, a companion novel to her first Twilight book. Published in 2020, the book retells the events in Twilight from the perspective of Edward.
Meyer will serve as an executive producer on the show. A release date has yet to be announced.
Reflecting on the franchise’s success last October, Anna Kendrick, who starred as Bella’s friend Jessica Stanley, told Business Insider: “The fans of those books are so invested that even if you came into the franchise really late and you had one line, but you were playing a vampire or a werewolf, they’re obsessed with you. They’re picking apart every detail of your costume and your gestures and whatever.”
