Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The acclaimed author Stephen King has issued a blistering critique of the ongoing feud between US president Donald Trump and his former ally, Elon Musk.

This week, the two former allies bitterly fell out with each sharing strong accusations against the other on social media.

Musk, who infamously invested millions into Trump’s campaign and quickly dubbed himself “first buddy,” became the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The department was tasked with slashing the federal budget. However, Musk soon found himself ousted from the president’s inner circle after clashing with Trump over his proposed spending bill.

The president shrugged off the feud in calls with multiple TV networks on Friday morning, dismissing Musk as a “man who has lost his mind,” saying he was “not particularly” interested in reconciliation, and “the poor guy’s got a problem”.

Musk has refuted Trump by declaring that he wouldn’t have won the election without his help and also alleged the files on paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are being withheld because they mention the president.

King, a frequent and outspoken critic of Trump, has now shared his thoughts on the situation and rather than take sides, has attempted to put the argument into perspective.

Posting on X/Twitter on Friday (6 June), the 77-year-old writer said: “Couple of billionaires having a hissy little catfight. Who gives a s***? The world actually has problems.”

The It and Carrie author has previously warned Musk that he was “too bright” to be supporting Trump and did briefly stop posting on X/Twitter, which is owned by the Tesla CEO, claiming that it had become “too toxic” under his leadership.

King is just one of many celebrities who have shared their opinion on Trump and Musk’s fight.

Rapper Kanye West, a Trump supporter, wrote on social media: “Broooos please noooooo. We love you both so much.”

Jon Favreau, host of the podcast “Pod Save America,” joked, “I'd love to know who gets custody of @DavidSacks.”

Meanwhile, Boxer and influencer Jake Paul said: “One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today (As a current Republican) We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other. Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have fallen out over a proposed spending bill ( AP )

Elsewhere, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie quipped: “First of all, to just use TikTok language, it’s giving 7th-grade girl.”

Meet the Press anchor Kristen Welker wholeheartedly agreed, saying: “Savannah, you hit the nail on the head.”