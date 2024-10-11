Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has released her new children’s picture book – with an important message in support of the environment and sustainability.

Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is a festive tale with illustrations by Denise Hughes.

Ferguson, who has published over 26 books to date, described her latest release as a story “about imagination” and “children imagining joy in nature”.

She said: “It’s community, it’s sustainability, it’s just everything that I stand for and how I brought my girls up.

“The possibility of running into the woods and making magic happen”.

The book follows the two main characters, Flora and Fern, as they embark on a snow-filled woodland adventure and prepare for a festive party.

Wonder in the Woods hopes to promote the importance of nature to a young audience, aged three and above. Along with Flora and Fauna, readers will be introduced to an ensemble of “adorable animal characters” who embark on an adventure of mischief, wonder, and joy.

open image in gallery Ferguson has released a children’s book with a special message ( Instagram/SarahFerguson15 )

“It was my goal to give readers an important message about the power of community and being connected to the world around you, an ethos which I believe to be integral to a sustainable future,” wrote Ferguson in a post on Instagram upon the title’s release.

“This is something that I strive to share with my children and grandchildren, and am so thrilled to bring to all of you in my new book. With lots of snow-filled fun, of course!”

As well as a positive message about community and sustainability, the book published by New Frontier Publishing, also aims to reflect the Duchess’ commitment to children’s literacy and storytelling.

Ferguson thanked Hughes for the illustrations which accompany the story.

“I can’t thank Denise Hughes enough for bringing their woodland world to life with the most beautiful illustrations,” she continued.

The Royal, who has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, also teased a cameo on Coronation Street in the run-up to the book’s release this week. She was joined by Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe in the popular TV soap.

The appearance was part of a visit to the ITV Studios in Media City to tour the Prevent Breast Cancer charity headquarters in nearby Wythenshawe, Manchester. Having been treated for breast cancer herself, Ferguson has confirmed there had been “no spread or recurrence” of the disease.