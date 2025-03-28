Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salman Rushdie is releasing a new story collection, titled The Eleventh Hour, that will explore themes “that have been much” on his mind, including mortality, anger and peace.

The publication marks the Booker Prize winner’s first fiction work since he was stabbed in New York in August 2022, as he wrote his 2023 novel, Victory City, prior to the incident.

Attacks against Rushdie have been feared since the late 1980s after his novel The Satanic Verses was declared blasphemous by Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Eleventh Hour follows two quarrelsome old men in Chennai, India, who experience private tragedy against the backdrop of national calamity.

It will revisit the Bombay neighbourhood of Rushdie’s award-winning second novel, Midnight’s Children, where a magical magician is unhappily married to a multibillionaire.

In another tale set at an English university, an undead academic cannot pass over until he exacts vengeance on his former tormentor.

Rushdie said of the work: “The three novellas in this volume, all written in the last twelve months, explore themes and places that have been much on my mind – mortality, Bombay, farewells, England (especially Cambridge), anger, peace, America. And Goya and Kafka and Bosch as well.”

open image in gallery Salman Rushdie will release a new fiction collection ‘The Eleventh Hour’ ( Getty )

He continued: “I’m happy that the stories, very different from one another in setting, story and technique, nevertheless manage to be in conversation with one another, and with the two stories that serve as prologue and epilogue to this threesome.

“I have come to think of the quintet as a single work, and I hope readers may see and enjoy it in the same way,” the author said.

Rushdie’s new fiction collection will be published in hardback by Jonathan Cape, an imprint of Penguin Vintage, on 4 November.

Vintage said in a statement: “Following Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, his new fiction moves between the places he has grown up in, inhabited, explored, and left.

open image in gallery It comes after the author was stabbed on stage in August 2022 ( AP )

“In doing so, he asks fundamental questions we all one day face. How does one deal with, accommodate, or rail against entering the eleventh hour, the final stage of your life? How can you bid farewell to the places you have made home?”

His other works include Shame and The Moor's Last Sigh. Rushdie is also a prominent advocate for free expression and a former president of PEN America. He was knighted in 2007 for services to literature and made the Queen’s last birthday honours list in 2022.

‘The Eleventh Hour’ will be published on 4 November by Jonathan Cape