Salman Rushdie reveals moment he thinks writers will be ‘screwed’ by AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salman Rushdie has pinpointed the moment authors should start worrying about AI.

Speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival, which has partnered with The Independent for a second year, Rushdie said he likes to pretend artificial intelligence doesn’t exist, and admitted he has “never tried” using it.

The 77-year-old Indian-born British-American novelist, who is promoting his new short story collection The Eleventh Hour, said AI has one big problem – that it can’t make good jokes.

“It has no sense of humour – you don’t want to hear a joke told by ChatGPT,” he said. “If there’s a moment when there’s a funny book written by ChatGPT I think we’re screwed.”

The event was Rushdie’s most high-profile in-person appearance in the UK since he was stabbed on stage in the US in 2022. Numerous police officers and sniffer dogs were present at the Hay talk, with thorough bag checks also taking place.

Rushdie was stabbed around 12 times at the Chautauqua Institution in New York after a man rushed onto the stage. The attack left him blind in one eye, and he wrote about the experience in his 2024 book Knife.

Hadi Matar, 27, was sentenced to 25 years last month after repeatedly stabbing the writer.

Salman Rushdie ( PA Archive )

During the event at Hay, Rushdie also said it was an “important moment” for him when he and his wife Eliza “went back to the scene of the crime to show myself I could stand up where I fell down”.

“It will be nice to talk about fiction again because ever since the attack, really the only thing anybody's wanted to talk about is the attack, but I'm over it,” he added.

Rushdie has been under threat of attack since the 1988 publication of his book The Satanic Verses triggered a wave of controversy for its depiction of the prophet Muhammad.

Iran’s former spiritual leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for the execution of the author, after which Rushdie was forced to spend years in hiding.

Rushdie is considered one of the world’s greatest living authors, and his work often combines magic realism with historical fiction. His second novel, 1981’s Midnight's Children, won the Booker Prize in 1981.