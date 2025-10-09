Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to postmodern Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai.

Krasznahorkai, who joins an illustrious list of laureates that includes Ernest Hemingway, Toni Morrison and Annie Ernaux, was celebrated by the Nobel Committee for his “compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

Krasznahorkai, whose books Satantango and The Melancholy of Resistance have been adapted into acclaimed films by director Béla Tarr, will receive 11m Swedish kroner (£870,000) alongside the esteemed accolade.

As Krasznahorkai is recognised by the Swedish Academy for his melancholic, dystopian novels, here are the top three books to read by this year’s Nobel Prize in literature winner…

Seiobo There Below

Seiobo There Below follows the titular Japanese goddess as she returns to the mortal realms in search of perfection. Told in chapters that sweep across countries and through time, the novel questions what’s truly sacred, how we should define beauty and what makes great art endure.

open image in gallery ‘Seiobo There Below’ by László Krasznahorkai ( New Directions )

Satantango

Satantango follows life in a desolate Hungarian town, shortly before the demise of Soviet rule, that falls under the charismatic spell Irimias, a villager who suddenly returns after being presumed dead for many years. The townspeople hand over their fortunes and follow Irimias like a Messiah – but, as they do, a series of increasingly barbarous events unfold. It was adapted into a seven-hour film by Hungarian director Béla Tarr in 1994, and is regarded as one of the best arthouse films of all time.

open image in gallery ‘Satantango’ by Krasznahorkai ( New Directions )

The Melancholy of Resistance

Krasznahorkai’s surreal novel The Melancholy of Resistance sees life in a small town descend into chaos when a circus promising to display the stuffed body of the world’s largest whale arrives in the dead of winter. Frightening rumours spread that the circus performers have a dark ulterior motive and villagers attempt to find reassurance in everything from cosmology to fascism. The book was also adapted into the 2000 film Werckmeister Harmonies, which was also directed by Béla Tarr.

open image in gallery ‘The Melancholy of Resistance’ by Krasznahorkai ( New Directions )

Upon awarding Krasznahorkai this year’s Nobel Prize in literature, the Academy praised the author’s unique writing style, such as his long sentences and unbroken paragraphs that stretch for pages, which have led critics to compare him to Franz Kafka and Herman Melville.

Much of the author’s writing has been influenced by his travels across Europe and East Asia after he left Communist Hungary in 1987. His trips to Mongolia and China, in particular, inspired his 1992 book The Prisoner of Urga, and 2004’s Destruction and Sorrow Beneath the Heavens.

His other works include 1999’s War and War, which follows a Hungarian man who finds an antique manuscript that narrates the epic tale of brothers-in-arms struggling to escape a disastrous conflict.