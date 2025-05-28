Kathy Lette: ‘I was told nobody wants to read about middle-aged women’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian author Kathy Lette has revealed how she has struggled to get the publishing industry to take interest in stories about middle-aged women.

The writer, 66, was speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, which has partnered with The Independent for the second year running.

Lette had her first novel, Puberty Blues, published in Australia at the age of 17 and has since written more than 20 books, which have been translated into 19 languages.

Her latest novel, The Revenge Club, tells the story of a group of four middle-aged women “taking revenge on the men who’d sabotaged their careers for the crime of being middle-aged”, she told comedian and writer Ruby Wax during an event on Wednesday (28 May) afternoon.

However, on sharing her plans for the book, Lette claimed she was told that “nobody wants to read about” that demographic.

open image in gallery Lette said that the period after menopause is the ‘best time of a woman’s life’ ( Billie Charity/Hay Festival )

“My agent at the time said, ‘nobody wants to read about middle-aged women, they’re just not sexy,’” she said.

“And then a publisher said to me, ‘Middle-aged women, they’re like Sudan and Mogadishu. We know they exist but nobody wants to go there.’ And then my publisher dropped me because I was too old, and I thought, maybe I have passed my ‘amused by’ date.”

When her book became a success, hitting the number one spot in Australia, she said that she “made sure to send the reviews to the publishers who rejected me”.

Lette said that the period after menopause is “the best time of a woman’s life” because they “no longer care” about the opinions of others.

open image in gallery Lette was interviewed by her long-time friend Ruby Wax ( Billie Charity/Hay Festival )

“I think for women, life is in two acts,” she explained. “The trick is surviving the menopause, which is awful. You swear more than Donald Trump doing a sudoku.”

Women, Lette added, “are brought up to be decorative and demure”, but “once you get to 50, you get a kind of ‘f*** it, I’m 50’ gene, where you no longer care”.

The Hay Festival is being held in partnership with The Independent for the second year running.

Over the course of the festival, The Independent is hosting The News Review, a series of morning panels which sees our journalists discuss the latest headlines with figures from the arts, politics, science and comedy.