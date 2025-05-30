Jacqueline Wilson says she was ‘devastated’ over break from long-time illustrator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacqueline Wilson has explained why she parted ways with her long-time illustrator Nick Sharratt.

The acclaimed children’s author, best known for her Girls in Love book series, has worked with Sharratt on her bestselling novels for decades.

The first book that Sharratt, 62, illustrated for Wilson, 79, was The Story of Tracy Beaker in 1991, marking the beginning of a 30 year-long partnership.

Over the years, Sharratt’s bold and vibrant graphics have become synonymous with Wilson’s writing, gracing the covers of books such as The Illustrated Mum (1999), Dustbin Baby (2001), and Lola Rose (2003).

Their creative relationship came to an end in 2021 after the release of The Runaway Girls.

Speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival, which has partnered with The Independent for a second year, Wilson explained that Sharratt had wanted to focus on his other illustration projects instead.

“He was very brave and came to me and said, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t actually carry on illustrating your books,’” she recalled.

Wilson added that while she was “devastated” by his decision, she “understood entirely”.

“We are still very good friends,” she assured the audience. “We live quite near each other and see each other every now and then.”

open image in gallery ( Corgi Childrens )

According to the author, Sharratt’s desire for change was brought on by the pandemic.

“During Covid, people suddenly thought, ‘I want to do something different to what I’m doing,’” she said.

“Some people simply learnt to make sourdough or tidied up their cupboards in their house... I buy bread from the supermarket and my cupboards are embarrassing so I just went on writing, but Nick decided he’d really like more time [to work on other art].”

Wilson went on to explain that given how prolific a writer she is and the fact that Sharratt is “a perfectionist” meant that he was unable to find any time for his other work.

Wilson said that she is a “big fan” of Sharratt’s art, stating that she purchases his pieces whenever she gets the opportunity.

open image in gallery ( BBC/The Independent )

“He’s busy working on one at the moment about parties,” she said. “I do hope a Jacqueline Wilson character from the past is included.”

In addition to his career-defining collaboration with Wilson, Sharratt has worked with writers including Julia Donaldson, Jeremy Strong, Michael Rosen, and Kes Gray.

While announcing the end of his partnership with Wilson in 2020, Sharratt said: “Working with Jacqueline herself has been a delight. The editor who first brought us together had a feeling we'd hit it off, and he was right!”

Elsewhere during her appearance at Hay Festival, Wilson spoke about her recently released novel The Seaside Sleepover. The book is the third instalment in her Sleepover series, following 2001’s Sleepovers and 2023’s The Best Sleepover in the World.

The cover is illustrated by Rachael Dean, who previously worked on The Best Sleepover in the World. Speaking about Dean, Wilson said she is “equally as talented” as Sharratt.

open image in gallery Dame Jacqueline Wilson has written over 100 books ( Getty Images )

In 2024, Wilson released her first adult novel, Think Again, an extension of her Girls in Love book series. The much-anticipated novel caught up with Ellie, Magda, and Nadine – her teen characters who are now in their forties and navigating obstacles such as motherhood, work and love.

Praised for her down-to-earth and humorous storytelling, Wilson has written approximately 120 books and sold over 40 million copies in the UK alone.

She was awarded an OBE in 2002 for her services to literacy in schools, after which she was made a dame in 2007.