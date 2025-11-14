Jack Edwards hits out at ‘snobbish’ gatekeeping in book industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Book influencer and author Jack Edwards has addressed gatekeeping in the publishing industry.

Edwards is the first guest of series two of Like This Love This, a podcast hosted by Lucie McInerney, and in the debut episode, he shared his methods for heightening access to those who love books and reading.

Edwards, who is a leader in the book sub-committees on YouTube and TikTok, said that, after writing his first book, he has placed his focus on access to literature as “it’s such a gatekept industry” due to “snobbery”.

“I think that there’s a lot of intellectual snobbery involved in literature,” he said.

“I believe all books deserve the dignity of criticism –I don’t care if it’s a fluffy romance, if it's a murder mystery, if it's a thriller, if it's high-brow literary fiction. To me, everything is of equal value and of equal importance.”

Edwards continued: “Does that mean that all of those things are good? No, and that’s ok. I’m not in the business of wanting to point and laugh and say, ‘That’s bad.’ I’m in the business of thinking about how something can be better.”

Edwards, who runs a book club, said that, when he attends book festivals around the world, he speaks to the organisers about increasing access for those who don’t live anywhere the capital cities where they are held.

“If I get the opportunity to attend those events, I say to the organiser, ‘OK, I want to record them so it’s not just for the 250 people in the room; it’s for the thousands of people at home who might be interested in this as well.’”

Like This Love This is available wherever you get your podcasts, with new episodes released every Thursday.