Children’s author becomes first writer shortlisted twice for Waterstones book awards

A chartered accountant turned author has made history at the Waterstones Children’s Book Prize, becoming the first writer ever to be shortlisted for two distinct books across two different categories.

Welsh writer and illustrator Huw Aaron earned nominations for his graphic novel Unfairies in the younger readers category, alongside Sleep Tight, Disgusting Blob in the illustrated books section.

open image in gallery The cover of 'Sleep Tight, Disgusting Blob' by Huw Aaron ( Waterstones/PA Wire )

This unprecedented achievement marks a significant moment in the awards’ 22-year history, with Waterstones confirming it is the first time an author has received such dual recognition.

The prestigious shortlist comprises 12 titles across three categories, meticulously chosen by expert Waterstones booksellers with valuable input from young readers at participating schools.

From this diverse selection, a winner will be chosen from each category, with these three then competing for the coveted overall title of Waterstones Children’s Book Prize winner 2026.

Joining Aaron in the younger reader category are Janeen Hayat with Evie And Maryam’s Family Tree, Ashley Thorpe’s fantasy adventure Spirit Warriors, and Brogen Murphy’s eco-adventure Wildlands.

open image in gallery The cover of 'Wildlands' by Brogen Murphy ( Waterstones/PA Wire )

The older readers' shortlist features S.F. Williamson’s fantasy thriller A Language Of Dragons, Busayo Matuluko’s ‘Til Death, Jihyun Yunlyrical’s And The River Drags Her Down, and Grainne O’Brien’s lyrical verse novel Solo.

Meanwhile, the illustrated books category also includes Jamie Carroll’s Milo And The Mountain, Becky Colvin’s The Great Green Island, and My Rice Is Best! by Selina Brown and Maxwell A. Oginni.

Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones, highlighted the prize’s enduring mission: "For over 20 years the Waterstones children’s book prize has sought to spark and maintain a love of reading in children and teenagers through spotlighting the most exciting emerging writers and illustrators."

open image in gallery The front cover of My Rice Is Best by Selina Brown which is shortlisted for a Waterstones children's book prize ( Waterstones/PA Wire )

She added that the selected books "truly celebrate the sheer joy, escapism and wonder to be found in children’s books today," prioritising "reading for pleasure, with picture books bursting with charm which adults will adore reading to little ones on repeat, and novels which are destined to be enthusiastically passed around playgrounds and friendship groups."

With "something for young readers of all age groups and reading tastes to take delight in," the winners are set to be unveiled at a ceremony on March 26.