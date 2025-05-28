Hanif Kureishi: ‘The NHS only functions on immigration’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Author Hanif Kureishi has praised the work of immigrant NHS staff as he reflected on the traumatic injury that left him paralysed.

The 70-year-old author of The Buddha of Suburbia and The Black Album fainted and fell on his head after suffering a dizzy spell on Boxing Day 2022 while staying in Rome, Italy.

Kureishi, the screenwriter behind the 1985 film My Beautiful Laundrette, broke his neck and was left unable to move his limbs.

He documented his experiences in hospital in Italy and later in London by dictating his thoughts to family members, who published them as blogs on the newsletter platform Substack.

Kureishi’s dispatches from his hospital bed were eventually expanded and published as a memoir in 2024 titled Shattered.

Speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts on Tuesday evening (27 May), Kureishi said that “the NHS only functions on immigration” and that the “whole system would have broken down” without foreign workers.

open image in gallery Kureishi dictated his recent memoir after becoming paralysed ( Getty Images )

“I met nurses every single day, all day, every day, from the Philippines, from South Africa, from India, from all over the world,” he told journalist Rosie Boycott.

“The NHS only functions on immigration,” he added. “Everybody that I worked with in the hospital was a recently, or more or less recently, arrived immigrant. The whole system would have broken down [otherwise].”

open image in gallery Hanif Kureishi & Rosie Boycott ( Sam Hardwick and Hay Festival )

Kureishi – who was speaking to the festival over video link from his home in London – had suffered a partial neck break. He still has feeling and movement in his limbs, though he cannot walk or grip with his hands

He told the audience that the evenings remain a “really frightening” time for him as he wakes up “terrified” that his “body’s going to stop working”.

“I wake up in the night screaming or crying or upset, terrified that it’s going to happen to me again, that my body’s going to stop working, that my catheter will get blocked, that I will be abandoned or lost,” he said.

“The nights are terrible to have PTSD as many people who’ve suffered from accidents or trauma have. And I fear the nights. In the day, as you can see, I’m a normal, pretty reasonable person, but at night, it’s really, really frightening.”

Kureishi, who is currently working on a screen adaptation of Shattered, said that his injury forced him to realise that he is a “vulnerable human being, like you all are”.

“Our narcissism can’t guarantee our safety,” he said.

The Hay Festival is being held in partnership with The Independent for the second year running, and sees leading cultural figures deliver talks and panel discussions.

Throughout the festival, The Independent is hosting The News Review, a series of morning panels during which our journalists will discuss current affairs and headlines with standout figures from the arts, politics, science and comedy.