Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Orwell’s son has expressed concern over some of the contents of his late father’s work.

Richard Blair, 80, was adopted by Orwell as the author and his wife struggled to conceive naturally. The British writer is largely considered one of the most influential authors in the 21st century, with 1984 and Animal Farm becoming cultural touchstones and achieving global impact.

But Blair, who describes himself as a “leftwing Conservative” has not followed in the footsteps of his revolutionary socialist father. He admitted that some of the writer’s work makes him “uncomfortable”.

“He was very black and white about categorising people,” Blair told The Guardian. “The sandal-wearing, bearded liberal-lefties with sweaters, he didn’t like them at all. And shopkeepers were usually rightwing types.”

Asked if he thought his father was a snob, Blair did not have a straightforward answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “The problem was he spoke with an Old Etonian accent, so that didn’t help, did it? When he went to Spain and was introduced to John McNair, the Tynesider, who was with the Independent Labour party, McNair said, ‘Christ, who’s this bloody tosser?’

“Then he found out he’d written Down and Out in Paris and London and Burmese Days and realised who he was. And he goes: ‘Oh, OK!’”

Orwell has received some backlash over the years for comments about Jewish people in his book Down and Out in Paris and London. “Was he antisemitic?” Blair asked. “From Down and Out in Paris and London, you might say that he was, but I think he was commenting about what other people think of Jews. ‘This is not what I think about a Jew, it is what other people think about Jews and I’m just recording it.’”

Author’s writing made a global impact but its legacy has been marred by claims of misogyny and antisemitism ( PA )

He added: “I’m not absolutely certain that he disliked Jews any more than he disliked anybody else. He was a bit anti-Scots for a while. But, towards the end, he was actually quite pro‑Scots.

“Had he lived for another 20 years, I think there is no question that he would have revised his thoughts on a lot of what he had written, because he was open to criticism and if he was wrong he would say so.”

Orwell’s views on women were another point of controversy as Blair admitted that his father could come across as predatory.

“I would like to think his attitude towards women would have changed, because it’s a bit stark,” he said.

Asked if he thought Orwell was misogynistic, Blair replied: “I think perhaps he was. He did have a roving eye. He pushed the envelope.”

Blair added: “He had an open mind and he was able to think beyond the norms of everyday living and behaviour. That said, when Blair considered whether his father’s views would be accepted today, he responded: “Probably not”.