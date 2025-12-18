Dilbert creator reveals he’s paralyzed from the waist down after Trump vowed to help with cancer treatment
Comic strip creator says cancer has metastasized to his spine, which has affected his mobility
Controversial cartoonist Scott Adams, who created the satirical corporate comics Dilbert, has announced he is paralyzed from the waist down as his stage 4 prostate cancer progresses.
Adams, a longtime Trump supporter and far-right activist on social media, asked the U.S. president for support with his treatment when he revealed his incurable prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
In his latest health update, the 68-year-old artist explained that a tumor located near his spine had affected the mobility in his lower body.
“I can’t move any muscles,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”
He explained that the medical staff are working on a “solution” to send him to a “facility to get radiated.”
“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least, ability to get some strength back in my lower body,” he said.
In May, Adams revealed he is living with the same type of aggressive cancer as former President Joe Biden, stating that the cancer has spread to his bones and he was expected to live until “maybe the summer.”
In November, Adams asked Trump for help with his treatment, claiming that an issue with his health insurance provider was delaying access to a newly approved cancer treatment drug.
The president, Adams said, hoped he could put pressure on the company to approve his treatment plan.
“I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” said the comic artist.
Trump replied hours later on Truth Social, attaching a screenshot of Adams’s post: “On it!”
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded on social media, writing: “The President wants to help.”
Adams is best known for creating the dystopian comic strip Dilbert, which rose to popularity in the 1990s for its satirical take on American corporate office culture.
Dilbert ran until 2023, when it was dropped from syndication by hundreds of U.S. newspapers after Adams delivered a racist rant about Black people on his YouTube show, Coffee with Scott Adams.
Adams has said in recent years that being vocally supportive of Trump has damaged his career, reducing his income by approximately 40 percent and his social circle by 75 percent.
