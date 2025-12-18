Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial cartoonist Scott Adams, who created the satirical corporate comics Dilbert, has announced he is paralyzed from the waist down as his stage 4 prostate cancer progresses.

Adams, a longtime Trump supporter and far-right activist on social media, asked the U.S. president for support with his treatment when he revealed his incurable prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

In his latest health update, the 68-year-old artist explained that a tumor located near his spine had affected the mobility in his lower body.

“I can’t move any muscles,” he said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”

He explained that the medical staff are working on a “solution” to send him to a “facility to get radiated.”

open image in gallery ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams has said a tumor near his spine has affected his mobility ( YouTube/Real Coffee with Scott Adams )

“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least, ability to get some strength back in my lower body,” he said.

In May, Adams revealed he is living with the same type of aggressive cancer as former President Joe Biden, stating that the cancer has spread to his bones and he was expected to live until “maybe the summer.”

In November, Adams asked Trump for help with his treatment, claiming that an issue with his health insurance provider was delaying access to a newly approved cancer treatment drug.

open image in gallery ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams asked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support with treatment in November ( AP )

The president, Adams said, hoped he could put pressure on the company to approve his treatment plan.

“I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” said the comic artist.

Trump replied hours later on Truth Social, attaching a screenshot of Adams’s post: “On it!”

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also responded on social media, writing: “The President wants to help.”

Adams is best known for creating the dystopian comic strip Dilbert, which rose to popularity in the 1990s for its satirical take on American corporate office culture.

Dilbert ran until 2023, when it was dropped from syndication by hundreds of U.S. newspapers after Adams delivered a racist rant about Black people on his YouTube show, Coffee with Scott Adams.

Adams has said in recent years that being vocally supportive of Trump has damaged his career, reducing his income by approximately 40 percent and his social circle by 75 percent.