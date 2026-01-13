Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Adams, the disgraced creator of the once-popular satirical office comic strip Dilbert, has entered hospice with just a few days to live, his ex-wife has said.

The cartoonist’s first ex-wife, Shelly Adams, reportedly told TMZ that Adams, 68, who’s been living with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, has been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week.

Shelly said that she, her sister, and Adams’s stepdaughter have been caring for him 24/7, while a nurse regularly stops by. She said that he has begun to experience some confusion, but still managed to record what he directly acknowledged might be one of his final YouTube videos.

The news comes weeks after Adams told fans of his Real Coffee with Scott Adams show during a YouTube livestream that the chances of him recovering from his stage 4 prostate cancer were “essentially zero.”

“It’s all bad news,” he said. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

open image in gallery Scott Adams announced last year that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones ( AP )

open image in gallery In early January, Adams said his radiologist told him his chances of recovery from advanced prostate cancer are 'essentially zero' ( YouTube/@RealCoffeewithScottAdams )

Last month, Adams revealed that a tumor located near his spine had affected the mobility in his lower body, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I can’t move any muscles,” he said in a YouTube video. “I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles.”

He explained that medical staff are working on a “solution” to send him to a “facility to get radiated.”

“They’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine if all goes well, and it gets more tumor than it gets good stuff, I might get my, at least, ability to get some strength back in my lower body,” he said.

Adams is famous for creating the popular comic strip Dilbert. Known for its satirical take on American corporate office culture, Dilbert was first published in 1989 and ran until 2023, when it was dropped from syndication by hundreds of U.S. newspapers after Adams went on a racist rant on his YouTube show.

He has since clarified his remarks, saying he had been “speaking hyperbolically.”

Adams, a staunch Donald Trump supporter and right-wing activist, previously made a public plea to the president for help in accessing an experimental cancer treatment.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that. I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” the comic artist wrote on X in November.

Within hours of his post, Trump shared a screenshot of the message on Truth Social, replying: “On it!”

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis last May, shortly after news broke that former President Joe Biden had similarly been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

“But, I’ve had it longer than [Biden’s] had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” he said at the time. “So my life expectancy is maybe the summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”