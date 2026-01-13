Dilbert creator Scott Adams dies aged 68 after prostate cancer diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scott Adams, the disgraced creator of the once-popular satirical office comic strip Dilbert, has died. He was 68.

The cartoonist’s death was confirmed Tuesday by his first ex-wife, Shelly Adams, in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

“Hi everyone, unfortunately, this isn’t good news,” she said. “Of course, he waited until just before the show started, but he’s not here with us anymore.”

Choking back tears, she went on to read his final message. “If you are reading this, things did not go well for me. I have a few things to say before I go. My body failed before my brain. I am of sound mind as I write this January 1, 2026. If you wonder about any of my choices for my estate, or anything else, please know I’m free of any coercion, or inappropriate influence of any sort — I promise.

“Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I’m not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me, so here I go. I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with Him. The part of me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won’t need any more convincing than that. I hope I’m still qualified for entry.”

open image in gallery Scott Adams announced last year that he had prostate cancer that had spread to his bones ( AP )

open image in gallery In early January, Adams said his radiologist told him his chances of recovery from advanced prostate cancer are 'essentially zero' ( YouTube/@RealCoffeewithScottAdams )

His death comes after Shelly had told TMZ that Adams, who had been living with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, had been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week.

Shelly said that she, her sister, and Adams’s stepdaughter have been caring for him 24/7, while a nurse regularly stopped by. She said that he had begun to experience some confusion, but still managed to record what he directly acknowledged might be one of his final YouTube videos.

Adams was famous for creating the popular comic strip Dilbert. Known for its satirical take on American corporate office culture, Dilbert was first published in 1989 and ran until 2023, when it was dropped from syndication by hundreds of U.S. newspapers after Adams went on a racist rant on his YouTube show.

He later clarified his remarks, saying he had been “speaking hyperbolically.”

Adams, a staunch Donald Trump supporter and right-wing activist, previously made a public plea to the president for help in accessing an experimental cancer treatment.

open image in gallery Adams created the popular comic strip ‘Dilbert,’ which was published in newspapers from 1989 to 2023 ( YouTube/Real Coffee with Scott Adams )

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that. I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” the comic artist wrote on X in November.

Within hours of his post, Trump shared a screenshot of the message on Truth Social, replying: “On it!”

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis last May, shortly after news broke that former President Joe Biden had similarly been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

“But, I’ve had it longer than [Biden’s] had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” he said at the time. “So my life expectancy is maybe the summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”