From a celebrity engagement to a trip to space: The Beano review of 2025

Alan Carr’s Traitors triumph, Katy Perry’s trip to space and Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce are among the 2025 events to get the comic treatment in a special edition of the Beano.

Beanofy Unwrapped, a special eight-page pull-out in this week’s Beano, will also show Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Sir Keir Starmer blasting off into space on a doomed mission, joined by a miniature JD Vance dressed as a Labubu, a toy that has been a viral phenomenon.

The politicians and billionaires are forced to abandon ship as it heads to Mars after it is hijacked by comic staples the Bash Street Kids.

The comic ends with the Bash Street Kids saving the day and restoring order in Beanotown.

open image in gallery Alan Carr’s section in the beloved comic ( Beano )

Also featured inside, Dennis the Menace accidentally activates experimental tech that unleashes holograms of the year’s biggest moments and personalities into Beanotown.

There is a battle of the bands between Oasis, Swift and Coldplay – the year’s biggest touring acts – before Jack Black is pelted with popcorn during a “mutant chicken racing” event inspired by the Minecraft movie.

Other celebrity cameos include Carr and Cat Burns from The Celebrity Traitors, Perry in a Blue Origin spacesuit, and Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

open image in gallery Alan Carr’s Traitor’s Victory is among the moments of the year given the comic treatment by Beano ( Getty )

Mike Stirling, director of mischief at Beano, said: “With Beanofy Unwrapped, kids get the final word on 2025.

“All the bad, sad or boring bits are banished, and 2025’s main characters are ‘Beanofied’ into the funniest versions of themselves.

“There are even some politicians, to remind ‘groan-ups’ that thinking like a kid can make everything funny. We’ve packed it with laughter, mischief and the kind of creativity only kids could bring, for families to enjoy together.”

Beanofy Unwrapped, the special eight-page pull-out in this week’s Beano, is on sale from today.