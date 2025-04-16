Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estate of bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford is to go on auction next month in New York.

The British-American novelist, who sold over 90 million books in her lifetime, died peacefully at her home in November, following a short illness.

She was a prolific writer, completing a total of 40 novels during her lifetime. All of her books – often centred on the lives of the glamorous and wealthy – went on to become worldwide bestsellers. Her debut novel, A Woman of Substance, was released in 1979 and sold over 30 million copies.

Over 200 lots are up for sale at the auction set to be held in New York by Doyle.

Her writing desk, typewriter, pens and paintings from her luxurious Manhattan apartment will also be available to purchase. Other personal items include pictures of her beloved pet dogs.

Among the collection are pieces of jewellery including a Verdura swan brooch crafted with the use of cultured baroque pearl, diamond, and emerald. Valued at between $10,000 (£7,500) and $15,000 (£11,300), the piece was designed by Bradford’s late husband Robert upon the success of her novel, The Cavendon Woman.

open image in gallery Taylor Bradford completed a total of 40 novels during her lifetime, including ‘A Woman of Substance’ ( Bradford Enterprise )

While the items are valuable due to their association with the acclaimed author, their worth is also determined by their historical value, offering a backdrop to the changing landscape of the times that informed her work.

open image in gallery A verdura brooch designed by the author’s late husband will be sold ( Doyle New York )

They include rare first editions of her novels, as well as rare signed copies received from British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, US actor and football player Paul Robeson and signed photos of Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins - who starred in a TV mini-series adapted from her work, To Be The Best.

open image in gallery Rare first editions of the author’s bestselling works are available to purchase ( Doyle New York )

The items will tour Doley’s galleries in Palm Beach and Beverly Hills before being displayed for public exhibition at Doyle New York on 3 May between 12pm and 5pm. A live auction will then be held on 7 May, with buyers able to bid online or via the telephone. A full list is available on the company’s website.

“This collection reflects a life of elegance, intellect, and artistry, offering a glimpse into the world of one of the most successful writers of our time,” said Doyle’s executive director of books, autographs and photographs, Peter Costanzo.