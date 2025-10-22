Agatha Christie detectives join Mr Men world in new children’s books

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Agatha Christie’s iconic detectives, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, have joined the whimsical world of the Mr Men and Little Miss series.

The collaboration reimagines some of the best-selling novelist’s most celebrated stories through new illustrations in a series of children’s books.

The first two titles, Little Miss Marple: Muddle at the Vicarage and Mr Poirot: Mischief on the Nile, were published on Thursday.

These adaptations draw inspiration from Dame Agatha’s classic novels, The Murder at the Vicarage and Death on the Nile.

Two further instalments are slated for release in February 2026.

Little Miss Marple sees the astute detective assisting Inspector Nonsense and Constable Silly in uncovering the truth behind a suspected theft at Reverend Muddle’s vicarage.

open image in gallery Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot will make his debut in the Mr Men series ( Granada )

Mr Poirot tasks the famed sleuth with solving a perplexing mystery among various Mr Men and Little Miss suspects during a leisurely cruise along the River Nile.

Originally created by cartoonist Roger Hargreaves in 1971, the Mr Men and Little Miss series has been continued by his son, Adam, who took over the family business aged 25 following Roger’s death.

Adam said: “I have had the privilege from 1988 to continue to draw and write for the series. It has been a real pleasure and an intriguing challenge to bring together the timeless mysteries of Agatha Christie with the playful world of the Mr Men and Little Miss.

“Agatha Christie’s iconic stories now have a new twist that neither she nor my father might have imagined.”

open image in gallery Hercule Poirot stars in ‘Mr. Poirot: Mischief on the Nile’ ( THOIP and Agatha Christie Limited )

The partnership forms part of Agatha Christie Limited’s anniversary programme in 2026, marking 50 years since the author’s death and a century since The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd was published.

James Prichard, chief executive and chairman of Agatha Christie Limited (and Dame Agatha’s great grandson), said: “As a lifelong fan of the Mr Men and Little Miss books, it has always been a wish of mine to put our beloved detectives, Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, into their universe.

“These clever and very funny reimaginings of my great grandmother’s stories, which include some of my favourite characters (in rather suspicious circumstances!), are bound to delight fans of both authors.

“This is absolutely a dream collaboration.”

open image in gallery Little Miss Marple uncovers the truth behind a suspected theft at Reverend Muddle’s vicarage ( THOIP and Agatha Christie Limited )

David Brawn, HarperFiction’s publisher of estates, added: “I’ve been working on Agatha Christie at HarperCollins for 30 years, always looking for ways to innovate and to expand the author’s already unrivalled popularity.

“In all that time, nothing has come close to the joy of seeing these cherished characters so painstakingly transformed by Adam Hargreaves into stories that will capture the hearts and minds of children everywhere. And Agatha Christie’s adult fans will adore them, too. He’s an absolute genius.”

The launch will also include a free city-wide book hunt, with hundreds of copies of the new stories hidden across the streets of London and Manchester for families and book lovers to find.

The Great Little Mystery Book Hunt takes place from 27 October.