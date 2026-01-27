Watch live: Bafta nominations announced with Hamnet and Sinners among favourites
Watch live as the Bafta 2026 nominations are announced on Tuesday (27 January).
Actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood will be unveiling the nominated films, actors and directors during the live press conference in London.
This year’s event, which will take place in the capital on 22 February, will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming, who will be taking over from David Tenant’s two-year-run.
Sinners and One Battle After Another are expected to lead the field, securing 16 and 13 nominations at the Academy Awards, respectively.
Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror made history last week when it became the most nominated film ever, securing 16 out of a possible 17 nominations.
Timothee Chalamet, who stars as the titular ping-pong player in Marty Supreme, and Irish actress Jessie Buckley, who plays Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, in Hamnet, are two contenders for the Best Actor and Actress category, following big wins at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards.
British film I Swear, which stars Robert Aramayo as the real-life Tourette's syndrome campaigner John Davidson, is also tipped to do well.
Aramayo has already been announced as a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star award, alongside Archie Madekwe (Lurker), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Miles Caton (Sinners) and Posy Sterling (Lollipop).
This year’s ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall next month.
