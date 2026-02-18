Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

FCC requested transcripts of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance

The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish

Heartfelt moment Bad Bunny gives grammy to young boy during 2026 Super Bowl Halftime performance

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sought transcripts of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance from Comcast's NBC, following concerns raised by a Republican lawmaker that the broadcast could violate federal indecency regulations.

This development was confirmed by a commission member on Wednesday.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez subsequently confirmed she had reviewed the Spanish-language transcripts. "I reviewed them carefully, and I found no violation of our rules and no justification for harassing broadcasters over a standard live performance," Gomez stated, dismissing the lawmaker's suggestion.

Multiple Republican politicians expressed outrage at the Puerto Rican’s performance, done solely in Spanish.

Florida Rep. Randy Fine took to X to deem Bad Bunny's performance "illegal," calling for the FCC investigate it. His post included screenshots of supposed translated lyrics of one of Bad Bunny's songs. “’Bad Bunny’s disgusting halftime show was illegal. Had he said these lyrics -- and all of the other disgusting and pornographic filth in English on live TV, the broadcast would have been pulled down and the fines would have been enormous,” Fine said.

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles mirrored Fine’s sentiment, saying that the "performance's lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities."

The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish, as well as becoming the first Latin solo act to take on one of the world’s most coveted gigs.

The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish
The Puerto Rican superstar, 31, made history as the first artist to perform a halftime show entirely in Spanish (AP)

Toward the end of his set, Bad Bunny was handed a ball with the words, “Together, we are America” written on it, and a message on the big screen read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

As Bad Bunny performed, a message was displayed on the stadium's scoreboards: 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love'
As Bad Bunny performed, a message was displayed on the stadium's scoreboards: 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love' (AFP via Getty Images)

But the message of unity clearly did not go down well with the president.

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump raged.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in