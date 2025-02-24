Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Gunning thanked Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd for “making my dreams come true” at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The British actress, 38, celebrated her female actor in a television movie or limited series prize by thanking Gadd - the creator of the hit Netflix dark comedy.

Gunning has also won an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Martha Scott.

Her character stalks Gadd’s character Donny Dunn in the show, causing him trouble in his work and personal life.

On stage at the 31st annual awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, the Yorkshire-born star said: “Thank you to everybody involved in Baby Reindeer for changing my life, really.

“And thank you to Richard Gadd for making my dreams come true. I will never, ever forget being part of Baby Reindeer, or playing the part of Martha.

“It means so much to me, so thank you. Thank you to my team and to my friends and my family watching back home. I love you and I can’t wait to celebrate this with you all. But honestly, genuinely, this means the world to me.”.

open image in gallery Gunning and Gadd at the BAFTAs ( PA )

Gunning, from Holmfirth, beat fellow nominees and acting stalwarts Kathy Bates, Jodie Foster and Cate Blanchett in the category, and told them that they were on her “vision board”, of actresses she wanted to work with some day.

“So to be listed amongst them today but also alongside Lily (Gladstone) and Cristin (Milioti), who gave performances that absolutely knocked my socks off, means more to me than I can ever express,” she also said.

Baby Reindeer has been controversial since coming out on Netflix last year, due to a woman claiming to be the “real” Martha coming forward to bring a lawsuit against the streaming company.

Despite the 170 million dollar (£129 million) lawsuit, Netflix said in September that it had signed a new deal with Gadd.

Two-time Oscar winner Blanchett was nominated for the thriller Disclaimer, while Bates was in the running for Broadway-set TV film The Great Lillian Hall. Milioti was given a nod for The Penguin.

Foster was nominated for the lead role in crime anthology True Detective: Night Country, and Academy Award nominee Gladstone was up for the prize for Under The Bridge, about a teenager who never came home.

Gunning has also had roles in The Outlaws, a comedy about offenders who are doing community service work, and Pride, about Welsh miners who join forces with LGBT+ activists.