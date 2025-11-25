Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Renoir painting that was hidden from public for 100 years fetches $1.68M at auction

The rarely-seen painting was dubbed ‘a masterpiece of intimacy’

Antony Paone
Tuesday 25 November 2025 14:46 EST
Art consultant Pascal Perrin stands next to the painting "L'enfant et ses jouets - Gabrielle et le fils de l'artiste, Jean" (Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean), before 1910, by artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France
Art consultant Pascal Perrin stands next to the painting "L'enfant et ses jouets - Gabrielle et le fils de l'artiste, Jean" (Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean), before 1910, by artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France (REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo)

A rarely seen painting by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir, depicting his son and his nursemaid, was sold for 1.45 million euros ($1.68 million) at an auction held by Drouot on Tuesday in Paris.

Painted around 1895, the piece, titled "Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean" was given by the painter to Jeanne Baudot, his only student and close friend. It has remained in her family ever since.

Renoir was a leading figure of the impressionist movement that overhauled art in the late 19th century.

The sale price was modest compared to the record for impressionism set by one of Claude Monet's celebrated "Haystacks" series that fetched $110.7 million in 2023.

The work depicts the artist's son, Jean Renoir, and his nursemaid, Gabrielle Renard. She was one of the painter's favourite models, posing in nearly 200 paintings, said auctioneer Christophe Joron-Derem.

Auctioneer Christophe Joron-Derem and Art consultant Pascal Perrin stand next to the painting "L'enfant et ses jouets - Gabrielle et le fils de l'artiste, Jean" (Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean), before 1910, by artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France
Auctioneer Christophe Joron-Derem and Art consultant Pascal Perrin stand next to the painting "L'enfant et ses jouets - Gabrielle et le fils de l'artiste, Jean" (Child with Toys - Gabrielle and the Artist's Son, Jean), before 1910, by artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) on display before its auction at Drouot auction house in Paris, France (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

"It is a masterpiece of intimacy. We see this very tender relationship between Jean Renoir and Gabrielle, who knows how to control the child so that Renoir can paint him," Joron-Derem said.

Born in 1894, Jean grew up to become an acclaimed film director. He died in 1979.

Pascal Perrin, an art consultant and Renoir specialist, described the artwork as being in "exceptional condition" and retaining all its colours "perfectly".

