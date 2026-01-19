Immersive Sun installation lights up Bristol swimming pool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An immersive art installation, Helios, has brought a touch of the sun to Bristol's Jubilee Swimming Pool, offering a unique winter experience.

Created by acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, the five-metre diameter sculpture, weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes, is a stunning representation of our star.

It was meticulously crafted from over 400,000 high-resolution photographs of the Sun’s surface and Nasa observational data.

Named after the ancient Greek mythological god personifying the Sun, Helios will be suspended metres above the pool for three weeks, casting its radiant glow and reflections across the water.

open image in gallery People dive into the water beneath ‘Helios’ ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Jerram, known for accessible public art, expressed his enthusiasm: "I like creating artwork that brings people together and there’s something nice about using a community space like this that’s accessible to everybody. For me that’s really important."

From Monday 19 January until Sunday 8 February, regular pool-goers and visitors are invited to view the installation and even swim beneath it, with additional late-night sessions scheduled.

Julie Laming, chairwoman of trustees at Jubilee Pool, highlighted the significance of the event: "This is the first time Helios has been suspended over a swimming pool, let alone at a much-loved indoor pool approaching its 90th anniversary. We are thrilled and proud to be hosting such an exciting and unique event Bristol."

open image in gallery Artist Luke Jerram with 'Helios' ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

Beyond its artistic merit, Jerram hopes the installation will attract a significant number of visitors, potentially contributing to funding solar panels for Jubilee Pool’s roof and supporting its transition towards a greener future.

He added: "It’s also that opportunity in the middle of winter, when it’s so dark and cold outside, to come here and have a swim underneath the sun. A bit of sunbathing is probably what we will need this time of year."

Following its Bristol debut, Helios is set to travel to Manchester, then Borneo in Southeast Asia, before returning to London and finally heading to the US later this year.

open image in gallery People get ready for a swim beneath ‘Helios’ ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

This latest work adds to Jerram’s impressive portfolio, having celebrated 1,000 exhibitions in over 50 countries worldwide this month, including permanent museum displays and public artworks like Palm Temple on The University of Bristol campus.