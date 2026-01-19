Immersive Sun installation lights up Bristol swimming pool
‘I like creating artwork that brings people together,’ says artist Luke Jerram
An immersive art installation, Helios, has brought a touch of the sun to Bristol's Jubilee Swimming Pool, offering a unique winter experience.
Created by acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, the five-metre diameter sculpture, weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes, is a stunning representation of our star.
It was meticulously crafted from over 400,000 high-resolution photographs of the Sun’s surface and Nasa observational data.
Named after the ancient Greek mythological god personifying the Sun, Helios will be suspended metres above the pool for three weeks, casting its radiant glow and reflections across the water.
Jerram, known for accessible public art, expressed his enthusiasm: "I like creating artwork that brings people together and there’s something nice about using a community space like this that’s accessible to everybody. For me that’s really important."
From Monday 19 January until Sunday 8 February, regular pool-goers and visitors are invited to view the installation and even swim beneath it, with additional late-night sessions scheduled.
Julie Laming, chairwoman of trustees at Jubilee Pool, highlighted the significance of the event: "This is the first time Helios has been suspended over a swimming pool, let alone at a much-loved indoor pool approaching its 90th anniversary. We are thrilled and proud to be hosting such an exciting and unique event Bristol."
Beyond its artistic merit, Jerram hopes the installation will attract a significant number of visitors, potentially contributing to funding solar panels for Jubilee Pool’s roof and supporting its transition towards a greener future.
He added: "It’s also that opportunity in the middle of winter, when it’s so dark and cold outside, to come here and have a swim underneath the sun. A bit of sunbathing is probably what we will need this time of year."
Following its Bristol debut, Helios is set to travel to Manchester, then Borneo in Southeast Asia, before returning to London and finally heading to the US later this year.
This latest work adds to Jerram’s impressive portfolio, having celebrated 1,000 exhibitions in over 50 countries worldwide this month, including permanent museum displays and public artworks like Palm Temple on The University of Bristol campus.
