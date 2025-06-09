The new London museum where you won’t be shushed or told off for touching items
Found in London's Olympic Park, the Storehouse is part of a new cultural quarter in the city
The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) has unveiled the V&A East Storehouse, a novel concept that opens its storage facilities to the public, allowing visitors to view and interact with items typically hidden from sight.
Spanning 16,000 square meters, the Storehouse holds over 250,000 objects, 350,000 books, and 1,000 archives. Kate Parsons, the museum's director of collection care and access, described it as "5,000 years of creativity."
A key feature is the "Order an Object" service, which allows visitors to book one-on-one appointments with specific items, such as a Vivienne Westwood sweater or a Balenciaga gown. Many objects can be handled, offering a personal interaction with the collection. Parsons noted the public's "phenomenal response" since the opening, with visitors ranging from wedding planners to art students.
Located in London's Olympic Park, the Storehouse is part of a new cultural quarter. Designed by Diller, Scofidio and Renfro, it also displays large-scale items, including a Mughal colonnade and a Frank Lloyd Wright office. The David Bowie Center, housing the musician's archive, is set to open in September.
The Storehouse aims to increase transparency, addressing scrutiny over the origins of museum collections. Georgia Haseldine, a senior curator, emphasized the V&A's commitment to openly discussing the provenance of its items, ensuring equitable access for researchers and the public. Haseldine stated, "This whole collection belongs to all of us... you should have access to it."
