Scottish painter Jack Vettriano has been found dead at his apartment in Nice, in the south of France, his publicist said.

Vettriano, who was born Jack Hoggan on November 17, 1951, in Methil, Fife, was found on Saturday, the publicist said.

It is understood there are no suspicious circumstances around the 73-year-old's death.

His publicist said in a statement: “Jack Vettriano’s passing marks the end of an era for contemporary Scottish art. His evocative and timeless works will continue to captivate and inspire future generations.”

Born in 1951 the artist grew up in poverty, sharing a bed with his brother. He worked to earn a living from the age of 10, with his father, who was a miner, taking half his wage.

In the 1970s, a girlfriend brought him a set of watercolours for his 21st birthday, at which point Vettriano immersed himself in art.

open image in gallery Painter Jack Vettriano in the Bonhams in Edinburgh as he stands beside his Winsor and Newton easel on which his early works were painted ( PA )

His earliest paintings were imitations of the work of other artists, particularly the Impressionists. His first painting was a copy of Monet’s Poppy Fields. He taught himself by studying art at the Kirkcaldy Museum and Art Gallery.

He left his wife and quit his job in educational research aged 36, but had his artwork rejected after he applied to study Fine Art at the University of Edinburgh.

His breakthrough came in 1998 when he submitted two paintings to the Royal Scottish Academy’s annual show and both sold on the first day, inspiring him to become a full-time artist.

open image in gallery ‘The Singing Butler’ hanging in Hopetoun House ( PA )

In 2010, he told The Independent: "I live in a world of heartbreak ... I just seem to be more creative when I'm in some kind of emotional distress", adding "It's been four years of soul-searching – nicotine, alcohol, anti-depressants, temazepam".

In 2012, he was convicted of drink-driving and possession of amphetamine. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £800.

Vettriano’s celebrity collectors include Sir Alex Ferguson, Jack Nicholson, Terence Conran and Tim Rice, who have paid anything from £40,000 for a small work to hundreds of thousands for a major canvas at auction.

He became not only a household name but a fixture, thanks mainly to The Singing Butler, his painting of an elegant couple waltzing on a blustery beach as two windswept servants look on.

open image in gallery Jack Vettriano has died aged 73 (Neil Hanna/PA) ( PA Media )

Having been rejected by the Royal Scottish Academy for its summer exhibition, the canvas first sold privately in 1991 for £3000. In 2004, it sold at auction for £744,800, breaking the record for any Scottish painting, and indeed for any painting by any artist ever sold in Scotland.

By that time it had already sold over a million posters and brought in royalties of half a million pounds a year, or enough cash for Vettriano to buy a horse and name it The Singing Butler.

His influence on modern artists remains. Banksy’s work Crude Oil (Vettriano) reimagined The Singing Butler, already one of the most celebrated pictures in Britain, in his landmark 2005 exhibition Crude Oils: A Gallery of Re-mixed Masterpieces, Vandalism and Vermin.