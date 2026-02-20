Isaiah Zagar death: Philadelphia’s acclaimed mosaic artist, dies aged 86

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Isaiah Zagar, the acclaimed Philadelphia-based mosaic artist whose intricate mirrored dreamscapes transformed buildings across the city, has died at the age of 86. The artist passed away on Thursday at his home due to complications from heart failure and Parkinson’s disease, according to Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, the non-profit art centre he founded.

Born in Philadelphia, Zagar returned to the city in 1968 with his wife, Julia, following a stint with the Peace Corps in Peru. Over the decades, he created hundreds of public mosaics, many of which adorn structures along the city’s vibrant South Street corridor, where the couple resided.

His distinctive work, crafted from broken glass, tiles, mirrors, and other found objects, embellished buildings, walls, and alleyways, leaving what his foundation described as "an everlasting mark on our city."

His immersive Magic Gardens on South Street continues to draw thousands of visitors annually. Emily Smith, executive director of the non-profit, stated: "He loved South Street, the city of Philadelphia, and the community fostered here with all of his heart."

Julia Zagar, left, and her husband Isaiah Zagar pose for a photo with their dog Blue at the "Dear Julia" exhibit at Philadelphia's Magic Gardens May 26, 2016

Ms Smith added: "While Isaiah lived with ups and downs of mental health struggles, and later with Parkinson’s Disease, he endlessly turned to his art-making to not only express himself, but as a tool to survive.

“Isaiah was more than our founder; he was our close friend, teacher, collaborator, and creative inspiration,” Smith continued. “He was unlike anyone we have ever met and will ever meet. Above all things, he was an artist. In his lifetime, he created a body of work that is unique and remarkable, and one that has left an everlasting mark on our city.He always told us that the staff and visitors were the beating heart of his artworks, and with us it will beat on. We love you, Isaiah. We will miss you so much.”

Zagar’s art was not without its challenges; some of his creations faced threats from urban development. A significant mosaic on an Old City neighbourhood building, home to The Painted Bride Art Centre, which he worked on throughout the 1990s, became the subject of a protracted legal battle. Demolition of the building commenced in December, though efforts are underway to salvage some of Zagar’s work.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, whom he often referred to as his muse and artistic partner, and his two sons, including Jeremiah Zagar, a filmmaker who directed the 2008 documentary about his father, "In A Dream."