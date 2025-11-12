Sir Grayson Perry artwork permanently acquired by National Galleries Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A print by artist Sir Grayson Perry, The American Dream, has been permanently acquired for the nation by National Galleries Scotland (NGS), two years after its initial display in Edinburgh.

The etching, a striking 239cm long, was a highlight of the "Grayson Perry: Smash Hits" exhibition, which concluded in November 2023.

Now a permanent fixture at the Modern One gallery in Edinburgh, the work was purchased by patrons of NGS.

The institution describes the piece as an "epic satirical statement on our current culture wars," reflecting Perry's distinctive artistic voice.

open image in gallery Sir Grayson Perry’s work was on show in Edinburgh in 2023 ( Jane Barlow/PA )

The Turner Prize-winning artist revealed the print was conceived following his experiences filming the television series, "Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip."

He explained: "This is a map of the US I made in response to my experiences there... It toys with the common delusion that there is a clear and certain route out of our mess of feelings."

Perry also noted its stylistic nod to "Cold War propaganda maps showing the ‘communist threat’ in the 1950s," with Mark Zuckerberg, the "best known face of social media power," depicted at its apex.

Delving deeper into the print's themes, Sir Grayson offered insight into its commentary on contemporary society.

"When looking at the conflicts that swirl around social media, I find it illuminating to observe the scene like a psychotherapist might listen to a client," he stated.

"When we experience a background hum of unfocused emotion, be it anxiety, sadness, fear, anger, we unconsciously look for something to attach it to,” he said. “Social media is brilliant at supplying us with issues to which we can attach our free-floating feelings."

open image in gallery The etching was on show in the Grayson Perry: Smash Hits exhibition which closed on November 12 2023 ( Grayson Perry/Paragon Contemporary Editions Ltd/Victoria Miro )

Patrick Elliot, NGS chief curator of modern and contemporary art, expressed his delight at the acquisition.

"We didn’t have a work of Perry’s in Scotland’s national collection, but it was something we had long considered," he said. Elliot praised Perry’s work, noting: "Perry’s prints are enormous, hilarious, full of biting satire and gorgeously coloured and detailed."

He highlighted the public's enthusiastic response during its exhibition run: "The feedback we got from visitors to the exhibition was hugely positive. You could see them laughing out loud and engaging with strangers as they studied the pots and prints with their acutely observed comments on society."

The acquisition ensures that this significant work, from an artist known for his journey from pottery evening classes to television appearances like The Masked Singer, will continue to provoke thought and engagement for future generations at Modern One.