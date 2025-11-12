Sir Grayson Perry artwork permanently acquired by National Galleries Scotland
The print can be seen at the Modern One gallery in Edinburgh
A print by artist Sir Grayson Perry, The American Dream, has been permanently acquired for the nation by National Galleries Scotland (NGS), two years after its initial display in Edinburgh.
The etching, a striking 239cm long, was a highlight of the "Grayson Perry: Smash Hits" exhibition, which concluded in November 2023.
Now a permanent fixture at the Modern One gallery in Edinburgh, the work was purchased by patrons of NGS.
The institution describes the piece as an "epic satirical statement on our current culture wars," reflecting Perry's distinctive artistic voice.
The Turner Prize-winning artist revealed the print was conceived following his experiences filming the television series, "Grayson Perry’s Big American Road Trip."
He explained: "This is a map of the US I made in response to my experiences there... It toys with the common delusion that there is a clear and certain route out of our mess of feelings."
Perry also noted its stylistic nod to "Cold War propaganda maps showing the ‘communist threat’ in the 1950s," with Mark Zuckerberg, the "best known face of social media power," depicted at its apex.
Delving deeper into the print's themes, Sir Grayson offered insight into its commentary on contemporary society.
"When looking at the conflicts that swirl around social media, I find it illuminating to observe the scene like a psychotherapist might listen to a client," he stated.
"When we experience a background hum of unfocused emotion, be it anxiety, sadness, fear, anger, we unconsciously look for something to attach it to,” he said. “Social media is brilliant at supplying us with issues to which we can attach our free-floating feelings."
Patrick Elliot, NGS chief curator of modern and contemporary art, expressed his delight at the acquisition.
"We didn’t have a work of Perry’s in Scotland’s national collection, but it was something we had long considered," he said. Elliot praised Perry’s work, noting: "Perry’s prints are enormous, hilarious, full of biting satire and gorgeously coloured and detailed."
He highlighted the public's enthusiastic response during its exhibition run: "The feedback we got from visitors to the exhibition was hugely positive. You could see them laughing out loud and engaging with strangers as they studied the pots and prints with their acutely observed comments on society."
The acquisition ensures that this significant work, from an artist known for his journey from pottery evening classes to television appearances like The Masked Singer, will continue to provoke thought and engagement for future generations at Modern One.