Breathtaking desert that inspired Georgia O’Keeffe is now protected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new conservation agreement has been announced to safeguard a significant expanse of New Mexico desert, renowned for its breathtaking vistas that captivated 20th-century painter Georgia O'Keeffe. The pact also ensures continued public access to an adjacent educational retreat, partners confirmed on Tuesday.

The initial phase establishes a conservation easement across approximately 26 square kilometres of land near Abiquiu, owned by a charitable arm of the Presbyterian Church.

This protected area, featuring reservoir waterfront and native grasslands, stretches towards a remote home once owned by O'Keeffe's estate, though her larger Abiquiu residence and studio, managed by the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, remain outside the conservation zone.

The landscape, with its distinctive desert washes, sandstone bluffs, and the distant silhouette of Cerro Pedernal, will be instantly recognisable to admirers of O'Keeffe's work.

open image in gallery Ghost Ranch landscape pictured in July 18, 2025 ( Jonathan Hayden via AP )

Jonathan Hayden, executive director of the New Mexico Land Conservancy, which helped broker the plan, emphasised the area's unique value. "The stark colourful geology, the verdant grasslands going right down to the Chama River and Abiquiu lake -- all that just makes it such a multifaceted place with tremendous conservation value," he stated.

Hayden added that the voluntary plan aims to prevent potential modern development that could subdivide and alter the property, despite no immediate proposals.

Beyond preserving natural beauty, the agreement guarantees continued access for film productions – the land famously served as a temporary set for a recreation of wartime Los Alamos in the 2024 film Oppenheimer.

It also protects traditional winter grazing routes for local farmers. The State of New Mexico is substantially underwriting the initiative through a trust established in 2023, with an approved $920,000 award allocated for easement surveys, transaction costs, and a financial endowment.

open image in gallery The breathtaking desert vistas in New Mexico near Abiquiu inspired the work of 20th century painter Georgia O'Keeffe ( Bill Stengel Photography via AP )

This fund will support programming at the adjacent Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Centre, which attracts around 10,000 overnight visitors annually for spiritual, artistic, and literary retreats, alongside twice as many day visitors.

These initial phases are part of a broader ambition to protect over 78 square kilometres of the region through further easements and public land transfers, potentially extending protections to the Chama River banks and additional wildlife habitats. The area also holds deep historical significance, with many Native American communities tracing their ancestry to this northern New Mexico landscape that O'Keeffe explored and immortalised in her art.