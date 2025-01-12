Damien Hirst says banana taped to wall is ‘serious art’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Damien Hirst has given his verdict on Comedian, the divisive work of art by Maurizio Cattelan, which consists of a banana duct-taped to a wall.

The piece, which has been described as a commentary on the world of art, exists in three versions, with the second version being sold to cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun last November for $6.2m.

Because the banana and duct tape need to be regularly replaced, the artwork itself technically comprises certificate of authenticity, alongside diagrammatic instructions for display.

Comedian has proved hugely divisive with critics and members of the public, with some questioning whether or not the work ought to qualify as art. Others, meanwhile, praise the piece for its wit and invention.

Hirst, 59, named the artwork as one of two picks for a new educational scheme in which leading contemporary artists (including Hirst, Bridget Riley, and Antony Gormley) select other artists’ works to be presented in secondary school classrooms via specialised hi-res screens. The scheme is being run by registered charity Art in Schools.

William Blake’s disturbing The Ghost of a Flea was selected by Hirst alongside Comedian, with Hirst explaining why he embraced the “stupidity” of the latter work.

“It is everything art gets a bad name for and everything I love about art. It’s perfect and it’s a real banana,” Hirst said.

Banana-brained: ‘Comedian’ by Maurizio Cattelan ( AFP via Getty Images )

“So it’s real and not a representation of anything, which means you can trust it, but you can’t. And you have to replace the banana over time, which is obvious and silly. It makes me laugh out loud and it’s serious art.”

Hirst himself has often provoked debate in the art world with his creations, which include The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, a piece consisting of a large shark preserved in formaldehyde.

After purchasing the banana artwork last November, crypto tycoon Sun issued a statement, reading: “I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana! I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic work, Comedian for $6.2 million.”

“This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community,” he added. “I believe this piece will inspire more thought and discussion in the future and will become a part of history.”