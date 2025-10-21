Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel has been rushed to a New York City hospital after suffering a “medical emergency,” according to a report.

The Today show legend, 77, was taken to a local hospital from his Manhattan apartment at around 9 p.m. Monday, TMZ reports.

He was reportedly seen being transported on a gurney and was “still getting treatment” Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the medical emergency.

A family member told the outlet that Gumbel was “okay” but would not disclose further information about his condition.

open image in gallery Sportscaster Bryant Gumbel has been rushed to a New York City hospital after suffering a ‘medical emergency,’ according to a report ( Getty )

The four-time Emmy winner joined CBS as a broadcaster in 1997 and went on to host Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO, which ended its 29-season run in December 2023.

“The show tried to do some things in sports journalism that no one else was doing,” Gumbel said at the time. “I think it was one of the few avenues that could honestly explore issues without having to worry about ratings or sponsorships or relationships.”

In his early career, Gumbel started as the sports anchor at KNBC in Los Angeles before joining NBC Sports in the fall of 1975.

He served as host of the network's NFL, baseball and NCAA Tournament coverage, including the famed 1979 title game between Magic Johnson's Michigan State and Larry Bird's Indiana State. He moved to NBC News in January 1982 to host the Today show, a role he had for 15 years.

open image in gallery A family member told the outlet that Gumbel was ‘okay’ but would not disclose further information about his condition ( Getty Images )

Gumbel was the prime-time host of NBC's coverage of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. He was originally slated to be the prime-time host for the 1980 Moscow Games until the United States boycotted them.

Gumbel’s older brother, Greg Gumbel, died less than a year ago after battling cancer. The 78-year-old was also a sports broadcaster.

The Associated Press contributed reporting