A new exhibition at the British Museum is to display rare and never before seen artwork by one of Japan’s most popular and prolific artists.

Hiroshige: Artist of the Open Road will debut in May and will celebrate the life and work of Utagawa Hiroshige. Born in 1797, Hiroshige spent his life crafting detailed pictures of Japan’s natural landscape and daily life.

It will mark the first exhibition dedicated to the artist in over a quarter of a century, and will display prints, paintings, books and sketches. The vast majority of prints have never been seen before and several are believed to be the only surviving examples of their kind in the world.

Included in the collection are a gift of 35 Hiroshige prints to the American Friends of the British Museum from the collection of Alan Medaugh, a leading US collector of the artist’s work, and 82 prints by Hiroshige, loaned by Medaugh, as well as key national and international loans, and important works chosen from the Museum collection.

Born into a Samurai family, the artist was known for his technical skills and colouring techniques. His 40-year career coincided with the end of Samurai rule and marked a period of change and upheaval in Japan.

Squeezed by the pressures of modernisation, the Japanese found emotional solace and calm across the 5,000 designs for colour woodblock prints, as well as hundreds of paintings and dozens of illustrated books. Although he captured many visions of Japan, including city views and transport, his landscape prints became treasured souvenirs.

Hiroshige sought to bring his work to a broader audience and designed hand-held printed fans, as well as other forms of disposable art.

open image in gallery Hiroshige was born into a Samurai family ( © The Trustees of the British Museum )

The multi-skilled artist also possessed strengths in calligraphy, which will be displayed and shown through the bird-and-flower prints produced throughout his career.

As well as his legacy within Japan, the exhibition seeks to unpack his influence on artists across the world including Vincent Van Gogh and American painter Rex Whistler.

“Hiroshige’s remarkable prints immortalise the unique beauty and culture of Japan, seamlessly blending emotional depth with technical brilliance,” said Director of the British Museum, Nicholas Cullinan.

open image in gallery Artist was one of the most prolific in Japan ( © Alan Medaugh. Photography by Matsuba Ryōk )

“His influence endures across generations and continues to shape artists worldwide. I am hugely grateful to Mr Alan Medaugh for his generosity to the Museum. Without his support, this remarkable exhibition would not have been possible.”

Meanwhile, collector Medaugh said: “To me, this exhibition at the British Museum is the best way to keep Hiroshige’s art alive. Hiroshige’s artistic strength is the use of colour to transmit feelings which sadly become more fugitive over the years.

“I have had the privilege of collecting Hiroshige’s works for over 50 years and it is my sincere hope that by sharing these pieces I can help reveal the timeless beauty and depth of his artistry."