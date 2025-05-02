Banksy’s famously vandalized Broken Heart painting goes up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Banksy painting created on a Brooklyn wall is going up for auction.

“Battle to Survive a Broken Heart,” the piece created by the artist on a six-foot-tall Brooklyn, New York wall, will be for sale starting May 21 at New York auction house Guernsey’s.

The piece was crafted by Banksy, the historically secretive British artist, in 2013 when he painted a heart-shaped balloon covered with a Band-Aid on the wall of a Brooklyn warehouse.

Only days after its debut, someone spray painted the words “Omar NYC” in red beside the balloon, to the dismay of onlookers who had quickly begun to flock to the wall.

Then, someone stenciled “is a little girl” in white and pink beside Omar’s tag, followed by a seemingly sarcastic phrase in black: “I remember MY first tag.” Some think it was Banksy himself who secretly returned to the scene to add the rejoinder.

Others also tried to leave their marks. One person was stopped by security guards. Today the phrase “SHAN” is still visible in light purple paint.

Maria Georgiadis, whose family owned the now-demolished warehouse and ultimately removed the section of wall to preserve the artwork, says the graffiti pastiche is quintessentially New York.

“It looks like a war going on,” she said recently. “They’re literally going at it on the wall.”

Georgiadis, a Brooklyn schoolteacher, says the sale is bittersweet. Her father, Vassilios Georgiadis, ran his roofing and asbestos abatement company from the warehouse adorned with the balloon.

He died four years ago at age 67 from a heart attack, which is why some of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the American Heart Association.

“It’s just very significant to us because he loved it and he was just so full of love,” Maria Georgiadis said on a recent visit to the art warehouse where the piece was stored for more than a decade. “It’s like the bandage heart. We all have love, but we’ve all went through things and we just put a little Band-Aid over and just keep on moving, right? That’s how I take it.”

Maria Georgiadis’ brother, Anastasios, said his father had also hoped to keep the piece in Red Hook after having cut it out of the wall and framed in thick steel for safekeeping.

The elder Georgiadis, he said, envisioned the work as the centerpiece of a retail and housing development on the property, a dream he didn't realize. The property has since been sold off by the family.

It’s difficult to say what the piece might sell for.

In 2018, a canvas that was part of Banksy's “Girl With Balloon” series sold in London for 1.04 million pounds ($1.4 million), only to famously self-destruct in front of a stunned auction crowd.

Maria Georgiadis said she hopes whoever buys the “Broken Heart” finds the same beauty and meaning her father drew from the piece.

When Banksy painted it, the family business had been recovering from destructive floods caused by Hurricane Sandy the prior year. Georgiadis recalls her father had no idea who Banksy was but was moved by the simple image.

“My dad had it in his head that Banksy knew what we went through,” she said. “He goes, ‘Can you believe it Maria? It’s a heart.’”

