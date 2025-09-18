It began, absurdly enough, with an estate agent’s photograph.

A grainy picture of a living room in a bungalow in Argentina, snapped for a property listing, showed a gilt frame above a sofa. An eagle-eyed researcher recognised the work as Portrait of a Lady, an Italian portrait once in the collection of a Jewish Dutch art dealer called Jacques Goudstikker – a name synonymous with the wholesale dispossession by the Nazis of Jewish collectors in the Netherlands in 1940. Argentinian prosecutors, alerted by the sighting, swept in; the painting was recovered and handed to the courts. The family of the original owner is among those now pressing for restitution. It is a remarkable, if familiar, story: what was taken in wartime surfaces decades later in the most mundane of places.

That fluke also re-focuses a question historians and lawyers have been arguing over for three generations: how much of the art looted by the Nazis is still missing, and what is it worth? The blunt answer is: we don’t know – and whatever number you pick, it will be both terrifyingly large and maddeningly imprecise.

Estimates vary. A commonly cited figure is that between 1933 and 1945, some 600,000–650,000 works were seized or sold under duress across Europe. Many were small domestic objects – china, silver, family heirlooms – but the haul also included thousands of paintings, prints and sculptures taken from private Jewish collections, museums and synagogues. Only a fraction has been returned.

Put a monetary figure on that and the problem becomes even more slippery.

Single masterpieces can command sums that make the head spin: Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I was famously returned to Maria Altmann and later sold to Ronald Lauder for tens of millions; Egon Schiele’s Portrait of Wally resulted in a $19m (£13.9m) settlement after protracted litigation in New York. At the other end of the scale lies The Amber Room – the enormous, amber-panelled interior looted from Catherine Palace in 1941 – whose modern valuations have oscillated, in different hands, from many tens of millions into the hundreds of millions.

All of which underlines the point: a handful of works could be worth hundreds of millions on their own; the total value of what is missing could comfortably sit in the billions.

And yet the headline numbers sometimes mislead. When Cornelius Gurlitt – the reclusive son of Hitler’s art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt – was exposed in 2012, newspapers lectured that a billion-euro bonanza had been found in a Munich flat. That trove, extraordinary as it was, contained hundreds of works, only a minority of which could be proven to be looted. The public outcry that followed taught a salutary lesson: provenance matters, and establishing theft or forced sale almost eight decades after the event is painstaking work.

Which brings us to the core of the modern system for deciding ownership when an object is rediscovered. There is no single global court of restitution. Instead, the architecture is a tangle of moral principles, national procedures and ad-hoc settlements. The Washington Conference Principles of 1998 and the Terezín (Theresienstadt) Declaration of 2009 set the international tone: identify, research and, where appropriate, find “just and fair” solutions for Holocaust-era confiscations. They are not legally binding – they are moral-political instruments intended to nudge museums, governments and dealers into transparency.

How that principle works on the ground varies from place to place. In the UK, the Spoliation Advisory Panel examines claims concerning works in national collections and recommends remedies – which have ranged from outright restitution to monetary compensation to long-term loans. In Germany, there is an advisory commission and a now-more-sophisticated provenance infrastructure (the Lost Art Database and the German Lost Art Foundation) to help identify suspect pieces and broker solutions. Private restitution is often litigated, sometimes mediated: the Portrait of Wally case was litigated under US forfeiture law; the Klimt case made its way to the US Supreme Court before being resolved in arbitration and settlement.

That framework performs the work of history in public: provenance research, legal argument and, crucially, negotiation. Institutions frequently point to gaps in the archives, to ambiguities of ownership during a chaotic era, and to good-faith purchases made in the decades after the war. Claimants point to forced sales, deportation, murder and the simple fact that families were stripped of their property. The result is rarely neat justice; it is brokerage. And sometimes, despite all the declarations and commissions, justice is delayed or denied – as heirs continue to battle over works held in state galleries or private hands. Recent cases show that even when the provenance is strong, bureaucratic and legal obstacles can delay restitution for years.

Who does the finding? A mixed cast: dedicated researchers in national archives and museums; NGOs like the Commission for Looted Art in Europe; databases and private companies such as the Art Loss Register; independent sleuths – often glorified as “art detectives” – who comb auction catalogues and anonymous photographs; prosecutors and customs officers who act on tips; and, increasingly, the public. The Argentinian discovery was classical amateur detection turned civic action: someone saw a picture online, recognised it, and the wheels of justice started turning.

My forthcoming TV series for the History Channel, The Last Hunt for Nazi Gold, has taken me across Europe this August on much the same hunt. I followed leads in Germany for the collection of Baron Ferenc Hatvany, the Hungarian connoisseur whose works were dispersed in the chaos of 1944–45 and are still turning up in vaults and galleries. I hauled myself to Lake Toplitz in Austria, where generations of divers have dreamed of sunken Nazi caches; I chased rumours about The Amber Room and the circuitous trail of crates and reports that might, just might, lead to it. I met many treasure hunters, some of whom are sane, some of whom are, shall we say, “out there”. All are obsessional.

Practical obstacles for art and treasure hunters abound. Many institutions acquired works in the postwar years when provenance was either not investigated or was obscured by paperwork. Records have been lost or deliberately destroyed. Some treasures were trafficked across borders – sometimes with the complicity of local officials – and have migrated into private collections where discoverability is slim. Even when a looted work reappears, legal systems differ: statutes of limitation, evidential burdens and compensation models are not uniform. The Washington Principles and national panels attempt to smooth these differences, but they cannot legislate away messy human history.

Yet there is reason for cautious optimism. Provenance research is no longer niche; whole departments and databases are devoted to it. International cooperation has improved, and high-profile successes demonstrate that recovery and redress are possible, even decades on. The public now helps; internet catalogues, digitised archives and social media mean that a painting can be traced from a living room in Argentina to a Jewish dealer’s Prague ledgerbook in a matter of days.

What I took away from my time on the road was neither grand optimism nor despair, but the stubborn persistence of memory. Looting was a crime against people as well as property; for heirs, a returned frame can be a fragment of family restored. For historians, each recovered object rewrites a small part of the past. The lesson is blunt: the past does not only live in museums. Sometimes it hangs over a sofa in an ordinary house, waiting for someone to notice.

If the Argentinian estate agent photograph teaches us anything, it is that the search continues and that recovery is – at least occasionally – a matter of exposure and will. The moral architecture we have built since 1998 gives us routes for redress, and institutions are increasingly obliged to look under the carpets of their collections. But the scale of what was taken means that, long after our generation, there will still be searches, claims and occasional triumphs. And that, if nothing else, is a measure of the damage the Nazis inflicted – a theft that has echoed for 80 years and shows no sign of going quietly into the past.

The 10 Most Famous Still-Missing WWII Looted Artworks

open image in gallery Vincent Van Gogh is among the artists whose work has gone missing ( Vincent van Gogh Foundation )

1. Raphael, Portrait of a Young Man

Believed to be a self-portrait, it vanished from the Czartoryski Museum in Kraków, Poland, during the Second World War. Widely regarded as the most famous missing piece, its whereabouts is still unknown.

2. Andreas Schlüter, The Amber Room (18th century)

This spectacular amber-panelled chamber, once dubbed the “Eighth Wonder of the World”, was looted from Russia to Königsberg in 1941 and has never been recovered.

3. Van Gogh, The Painter on the Road to Tarascon (1888)

Last seen in Magdeburg, it reportedly was lost in a fire after Allied bombing destroyed the salt mine where it was stored.

4. Johannes Bellini, Madonna with Child (c.1430)

Reportedly housed in a flak tower in Berlin during the war; presumed destroyed or still lost.

5. Gustav Klimt, Portrait of Trude Steiner (1900)

A portrait taken from collector Jenny Steiner in 1938; it never resurfaced.

6. Rembrandt, An Angel with Titus’ Features

Looted in 1943 and intended for Hitler’s “Führermuseum” – still missing.

7. Peter Paul Rubens, The Annunciation

Disappeared after a forced auction.

8. Canaletto, Piazza Santa Margherita

Once part of Goudstikker’s collection, its location remains unknown.

9. Degas, Five Dancing Women (Ballerinas)

Part of Baron Mór Lipót Herzog’s collection; missing in the postwar dispersal.

10. Pissarro, Boulevard Montmartre, Twilight (1897)

Though sporadically sighted over the years, it has never been traced to a stable location.

