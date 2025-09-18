Egypt fears missing pharaoh’s bracelet has been melted down for gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet, reported missing from an Egyptian museum this month, was stolen and melted down, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The Antiquities and Tourism Ministry had initially announced the loss of the artefact, which belonged to King Amenemope of the Third Intermediate Period, who ruled Egypt around 1,000 BC.

Adorned with spherical lapis lazuli beads, the piece vanished from a conservation laboratory safe on 9 September.

The incident was discovered as staff prepared artefacts for an exhibition in Rome next month.

The disappearance, reported by Egyptian newspaper Al-Misri al-Yawm, came to light while dozens of items were being readied for shipment. The Cairo institution, the Middle East's oldest archaeological museum, holds over 170,000 artefacts, including Amenemope's gilded wooden funerary mask.

This loss occurs just six weeks before the Grand Egyptian Museum opens in nearby Giza, set to display the world-renowned treasures of King Tutankhamun's tomb.

Following the theft, a special committee was set up to review artefacts in the laboratory, and images of the missing bracelet were circulated to antiquities units at Egypt's airports, seaports and land border crossings, fearing it would be smuggled abroad.

open image in gallery 3,000 year old bracelet missing from Cairo museum, photo sent to airports by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Egypt ( Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities )

Yet, the Interior Ministry tracked down the theft to a museum restoration specialist who took the artefact and sold it to a silver trader, who passed it on to a workshop owner in Cairo's historic jewellery district. The workshop owner then sold it to a gold smelter, who recast the metal with other items.

The ministry said suspects were arrested and proceeds from the sale, valued at about 194,000 Egyptian pounds ($4,000), were seized.

The incident comes weeks before the planned November opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum near the Giza Pyramids, a showcase of the country's ancient heritage that is a key draw for tourism, a vital source of foreign currency for Egypt.