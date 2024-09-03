Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Athlete in hospital after being set on fire by her boyfriend after returning from the Olympics

Distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is being treated for 75% burns

Evelyne Musambi
Tuesday 03 September 2024 07:12
Kenya Athlete Burned
Kenya Athlete Burned (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75% burns, police said.

Rebecca Cheptegei, a distance runner who finished at the 44th position in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was attacked in her house in the western Trans Nzoia County.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Monday that Cheptegei’s boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. Ndiema also sustained burn wounds, and the two are receiving specialized treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret city.

Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the county's many athletic training centers.

A report filed by the local chief states that the couple was heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.

In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. In 2022, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was found dead with a postmortem report stating that she was strangled.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in