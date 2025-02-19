Who could be the next Pope? The cardinals who might succeed Francis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While Pope Francis remains hospitalised with double pneumonia, many are asking who might lead the Vatican and Catholic Church in the future.

The 88-year-old pontiff showed the onset of “bilateral pneumonia” - meaning it is present in both his lungs - as his condition “continues to present a complex picture”, the Vatican said after he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital last week.

The Pope’s illness has seen events over the weekend cancelled and has cast uncertainty over the Holy Year too. His health concerns in recent years and his age have caused questions to be asked about his succession.

There are already a number of well-known cardinals whose names have been put forward to fill the role. In 2020, Edward Pentin released an authoritative book on the topic, titled: The Next Pope: The Leading Cardinal Candidates.

Following the death of a pope, or in rare cases of resignation such as with Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican convenes a papal conclave, in which the College of Cardinals come together to elect the Church’s next head.

The rules of the conclave, as of 22 January 2025, stated there are 138 electors of the 252 cardinals. Only those under the age of 80 may take part in the secret ballot in the Sistine Chapel.

Four rounds of voting would take place every day until a candidate receives a major two-thirds of the vote, in a process that typically lasts 15 to 20 days, per the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

open image in gallery Pietro Parolin is the secretary of state for the Vatican ( Reuters )

As the Vatican’s secretary of state since 2013, 70-year-old Parolin, from Veneto, is the highest-ranking cardinal in the electing conclave.

Rather than adhering to “left” or “right” political leanings, Parolin has long been considered a sensible moderate figure within the church.

Most recently, Parolin gave an interview with Italian newspaper L’Eco di Bergamo in which he commented on a number of geopolitical issues.

He said: “Everyone can contribute to peace, but solutions must never be pursued through unilateral impositions that risk trampling on the rights of entire peoples, otherwise, there will never be a just and lasting peace.”

Cardinal Peter Erdö

open image in gallery Peter Erdö became a cardinal in 2003 ( AFP via Getty Images )

As a former president of the Council of Bishops Conferences of Europe, Cardinal Erdö is known for being a devout Marian, meaning he devotes his practices to Mary, mother of Jesus.

The 72-year-old Hungarian has famously been a more conservative voice within the church, having opposed the practice of divorced or remarried Catholics receiving Holy Communion due to his belief in the insolubility of marriage.

He has also compared the act of taking in refugees to human trafficking. Erdö was made a cardinal in 2003 by Pope John Paul II.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

open image in gallery Luis Antonio Tagle has shared his support to gay people ( AFP via Getty Images )

As the seventh Filipino to become a cardinal, Tagle would be the first Asian pope. The 67-year-old currently serves as the pro-prefect for the section of first evangelisation of the dicastery for evangelisation, having been made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI.

He has typically shown more left-leaning politics, similar to Pope Francis, after he criticised the church’s attitude and language towards gay people, unwed mothers, and divorced or remarried Catholics.

He said in 2015: “The harsh words that were used in the past to refer to gays and divorced and separated people, the unwed mothers etc, in the past they were quite severe. Many people who belonged to those groups were branded and that led to their isolation from the wider society.”

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

open image in gallery Matteo Zuppi became a cardinal in 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Considered to be a favourite of Pope Francis, Cardinal Zuppi has been president of the Episcopal Conference of Italy since May 2022.

The 69-year-old was made a cardinal by Francis in 2019 and has since been sent on a number of global trips. He went on a peace mission to Ukraine where he met president Volodymyr Zelensky, but not Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and he went to the United States to meet then-president Joe Biden.

Prior to being a cardinal, Zuppi shared his more positive views of the LGBTQ community, as he wrote an essay in James Martin’s 2018 book, Building a Bridge, Un ponte da costruire that it was “useful for encouraging dialogue, as well as reciprocal knowledge and understanding” for a new pastoral approach with “our LGBT brothers and sisters”.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke

open image in gallery Raymond Leo Burke has been described as a voice of traditionalism in the Church ( Eric/ABACA/Shutterstock )

Regarded by critics as an outspoken traditionalist, Cardinal Burke, born in Wisconsin, was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010.

He has publicly clashed with Pope Francis’s more liberal philosophies, particularly regarding his willingness to allow divorced and remarried couples to receive the Eucharist. He has also called the church’s new language around artificial contraception, civil marriages and gay people “objectionable”.

He previously said that Catholic politicians who support legalised abortion, such as Mr Biden, should not receive the Eucharist.