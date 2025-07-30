Arab nations tell Hamas to ‘disarm’ and end rule of Gaza after Starmer ultimatum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arab nations have taken the unprecedented step of telling Hamas to lay down its arms and surrender control of Gaza.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt called for the terrorist group to “disarm” and disband. It the first time these countries have condemned Hamas and demanded it play no part in the future of Palestine.

The landmark shift comes after Sir Keir Starmer issued Israel with an ultimatum, pledging to recognise Palestine if Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration fails to take steps to end the war in Gaza by September.

The three Arab countries joined 14 other nations, including Britain and France, in calling for the disbandment of the group.

open image in gallery Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot ( Reuters )

The declaration, produced after a United Nations conference in New York, read: “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state.”

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot described the move as “both historic and unprecedented”.

“For the first time, Arab countries and those in the Middle East condemn Hamas, condemn October 7, call for the disarmament of Hamas, call for its exclusion from Palestinian governance, and clearly express their intention to normalise relations with Israel in the future,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sir Keir recalled the Cabinet from their summer holidays to discuss steps to end what he called the “appalling situation in Gaza”, where a UN assessment has warned the population is facing a mounting humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister said the UK would only refrain from recognising Palestine if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer makes a statement about Gaza at 10 Downing Street ( Reuters )

Hamas must immediately release all remaining Israeli hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”, Sir Keir added.

But the pledge sparked international backlash, with Emily Damari – a British-Israeli woman who was held hostage by Hamas for more than a year – warning that Sir Keir is “not standing on the right side of history”.

She accused the prime minister of a “moral failure”, warning that the ultimatum “risks rewarding terror”.

“It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a furious response, saying the decision “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism and punishes its victims”.

He added: “A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow. Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen.”

US president Donald Trump also accused the UK of “rewarding Hamas” with the ultimatum, despite previously saying he did not mind the PM “taking a position” on the issue.

It comes amid confusion over whether or not the release of remaining hostages is a condition for the recognition of Palestine, with transport secretary Heidi Alexander on Wednesday morning tying herself in knots on the issue, despite Sir Keir saying that it was.

She told the BBC ministers have “always said right from day one that the hostages need to be released”, adding that the UK expects “Hamas to act in the same way as we expect Israel to act”.

But asked directly if the release of hostages is a condition for recognition, she said: “We will be making an assessment in September.”

Speaking to Sky, she added: “This isn’t about Hamas, this is actually about delivering for the Palestinian people and making sure that we can get aid in.”

The conditional pledge to recognise Palestine came amid mounting domestic pressure on the prime minister after more than 250 cross-party MPs signed a letter calling for ministers to take the step.

open image in gallery British Israeli citizen Emily Damari accused the prime minister of a ‘moral failure’ ( Pomi Ofir Tal )

The formation of a new left-wing political party, led by Jeremy Corbyn and ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana last week piled further pressure on the PM to act.

Sarah Champion, the senior Labour MP who organised the letter, told BBC Radio 4 the prime minister’s announcement was “a really big movement” and would send a message to Israel that the status quo “is not good enough”.

But she added: “I am a little concerned though that from what I’m hearing it seems to be conditional on Israel accepting some terms and I don’t understand why the two things are being linked together.”

Opposition parties also raised concerns about the conditional nature of the UK’s position, with Lib Dem Leader Sir Ed Davey criticising Sir Keir for using Palestinian statehood as a “bargaining chip”, while Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts called for the “immediate recognition of Palestine”.

Addressing the UN Assembly on Tuesday, foreign secretary David Lammy backed the statement signed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt saying: “Hamas must never be rewarded for the monstrous attack on October 7.

“It must immediately release the hostages, agree to an immediate ceasefire, accept it will have no role in governing Gaza and commit to disarmament.”