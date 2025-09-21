Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live: Charlie Kirk memorial service and funeral held in Phoenix as Trump and Vance pay respects

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 21 September 2025 09:04 EDT
Comments

Watch live as a public memorial service and funeral for Charlie Kirk takes place in Phoenix on Sundav (21 September).

The 31-year-old was fatally shot on 10 September while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and other crimes

related to the shooting.

The services for the close ally of President Donald rump, who was Killed last week, will be held in Arizona on Sunday morning amid tight security.

Many members of the Trump administration will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, home to Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA.

In addition to the president, other speakers include Vice President JD Vance; Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National

Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.

Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who has taken on leadership of Turning Point USA, is also set to address attendees.

