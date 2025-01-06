UK weather live: Heavy snow causes travel chaos as fresh Met Office warnings issued
The Met Office warned of heavy rain and possible flooding across UK following cold snap over the weekend
Thousands of Britons have been hit by travel chaos after heavy snow swept the UK in a cold snap over the first weekend of 2025.
Several major airports were forced to temporarily close their runways due to snowfall, leading to flight cancellations and delays.
Stranded vehicles and collisions left key roads in northern England closed while rail services were cancelled across the region.
Snow closed the A628 Woodhead Pass which connects Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire through the Peak District overnight in both directions between the A616 at Flouch and the A57 at Hollingworth.
The A66 in County Durham and Cumbria was closed between the M6 and A1(M) because of the conditions, while the A1 was closed southbound between the A639 North Elmsall.
It comes as eight weather warnings were put in place for Sunday and Monday, including snow and ice warnings across Scotland and Northern Ireland and rain warnings across England and Wales.
Meanwhile, over 250 flood alerts and warnings have also been issued by the Environment Agency, with flooding expected across much of England overnight.
Met Office updates amber weather warning for snow
The Met Office has updated an amber weather warning for snow in northern England to run into Monday morning.
The warning - which covers parts of Lancashire, Cumbria and the Lake District - warns that travel delays, stranded vehicles and power cuts are all likely and rural communities could be cut off.
It will stay in place until 6am on Monday, with up to an additional 15cm of snow falling during the period over higher ground, the forecaster said.
An earlier amber warning covering a larger area of northern England had been due to expire at midnight.
Forecasters warn of disruption to travel in areas covered by weather warnings in Scotland
Forecasters have warned of potential disruption to travel in the areas covered by the weather warnings in Scotland.
ScotRail advised people to check their journeys before travelling.
It said: “Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country until midday on Monday January 6.
“If you’re planning to to travel, check your entire journey using our app or website as delays & alterations to services are possible.
Take care when out and about.”
Network Rail Scotland said it has made preparations to deal with the weather.
In a post on X, it said: “We’re expecting snow move into central Scotland this morning, light initially, but getting heavier. It’ll continue into the evening.
“We’ll see heavy snow across the lines out of Inverness tonight and overnight. A normal service is operating today.
“Locomotives with ploughs are standing by at strategic locations, ready to clear tracks if it’s needed.
“Snow showers remain likely across parts of the West Highland Line and lines out of Inverness for the first half of the week.”
Snow and ice warnings issued for Scotland
Forecasters are warning of potential travel disruption with snow and ice alerts in force across much of Scotland.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for such conditions across the north east and east of the country as far south as Edinburgh, which is in place until midday on Monday.
It warns that more than 10cm could fall on ground above 200 metres in northern areas, while further south snowfall accumulation is likely to be “patchier” and generally between 1cm to 2cm.
The latest warnings come after days of wintry weather, which saw temperatures drop to minus 11.1C at Loch Glasgarnoch in the Highlands early on Sunday morning, according to Met Office data.
A warning of snow across northern, western and south-west Scotland is in force until 11am on Monday.
Areas in the south west could see 2-5 cm of snow in some places, mainly above 200 metres, while areas further north could see 1-4cm accumulate.
A warning of snow in south-eastern Scotland, extending from Edinburgh to Lanark and Lockerbie and down to the border, will be in force from midnight on Sunday until midday on Monday.
The Met Office said that 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate widely, with as much as 10-20 cm over the higher ground of the Borders and the southern edge of the Lothians.
Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the southeast.”
Watch: Snowfall on A3 in Surrey as weather causes flight delays and motorway chaos
Ill person sledged to safety after home cut off by snow, according to local rescue team
An ill person whose house was cut off by the snow in Marsden was sledged to safety this morning, according to a local rescue team.
In a post on social media, Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team said: “This morning, the team assisted Yorkshire Ambulance Service in Marsden during the UK snow when a local person took ill, but whose house was cut-off by deep drifts. The team sledged them in our Lyon Equipment Bell stretcher to a waiting crew.
“Everyone wishes them a speedy recovery.”
