UK weather live: New snow and ice warnings issued by Met Office as temperatures set to plummet overnight
More snow is forecast across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and northern England overnight
The UK is braced for more snow overnight as the Met Office warned of plummeting temperatures and further travel chaos across the country.
The forecaster issued a fresh snow and ice warning for much of southern England, the Midlands and western Scotland until 10am on Tuesday.
Temperatures are also set to plummet overnight, reaching -3C in some parts of Scotland and -1C in parts of southern England.
On Tuesday, motorists faced disruption and train services were cancelled with more than 200 schools forced to close on Tuesday.
National Highways warned of snow disruption for the North east and North west - with 10-15cm of snow expected to fall on some motorways. Meanwhile, National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes on the Northern Rail throughout the afternoon.
At least 141 schools had shut down in Wales, 50 in the West Midlands, 11 in Scotland and 19 in Derbyshire, according to local authorities.
Cold weather payments triggered
The first cold weather payments of 2024 have been triggered as snow blankets neighbourhoods across the UK and temperatures plunge.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the cold weather payment scheme for qualifying households.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.
An estimated 10,000 people across 18 postcode areas can now expect the payment in the coming weeks.
You are eligible for the payment if you receive Pension Credit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Universal Credit or Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area that has experienced seven days of zero or sub-zero temperatures. If you want to check if your postcode is in a qualifying area, the government has a handy tool.
Morning commuters set for disruption after parts of country see heavy snowfall
Commuters face widespread travel disruption this morning after parts of the UK saw heavy snowfall and ice.
The Met Office put in place a yellow warning for ice for much of southern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales from 5pm yesterday to 10am today.
Several other warnings for snow and ice have been in force across the UK, with the Met Office advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.
The forecaster warned of snow showers developing yesterday evening and continuing overnight into this morning. The showers may be heavy at times and accompanied by lightning in some areas.
Some lying snow could reach up to 10cm or more over higher ground and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces.
Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon previously told the PA news agency: “We’ve had a fairly mild November so far.
“So it’ll feel like that first taste of winter for many with that snow and ice risk layered on top.”
He added: “The highest accumulations are likely over the mountains in Scotland, where over higher ground you could see around 20cm of snow through this week accumulating on the ground.
“They are not necessarily the most disruptive snowfalls, but it only takes a couple of centimetres on lower ground to cause some level of travel disruption.”
Winter hazards likely throughout week, Met Office warns
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “With cold Arctic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days.
“The current focus for upcoming snow and ice risk is from later on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with snow showers likely moving in off windward coasts in the north and east, as well as drifting into parts of Northern Ireland and Wales.
“In excess of 10cm of snow is possible over higher ground within the warning areas, with 1-2cm possibly settling at lower levels, which has the potential to lead to some travel disruption. Ice is an additional hazard and is likely to form quickly on untreated surfaces.”
What to do before you travel in severe weather
To ensure your travel plans go without a hitch, it’s important to plan your journey in advance, particularly if you’re travelling on routes you’re not familiar with.
Here is National Highway’s advice for what to do before you travel:
- Plan your route
- Check the availability of service areas along your route
- Make sure you know how to operate your headlights and fog lights
- Check your vehicle
- Pack a winter kit
- Check the weather forecast. If snow or ice is expected, consider delaying your journey until it clears.
- Check traffic conditions on our website and on Twitter
How to keep your dog safe and warm as the winter snow and ice sets in
Temperatures are due to drop dramatically over the coming days and we need to be mindful about how this chilly weather may affect our pets.
The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the UK this week, so it’s important to prepare our dogs, as well as ourselves, for this forecast.
From diet to grooming, here are some things to bear in mind to keep your four-legged friends safe and well this winter…
- Keep their paws well-groomed: Paws are very sensitive to temperature changes, so try to give them some extra care and attention this winter.
- Be aware of winter hazards: Antifreeze is great for defrosting your car in a hurry, but make sure you keep it out of reach from your pets.
- Shovel the garden: If it snows this year, consider shovelling a patch of grass so your dog can go to the toilet comfortably and not get too cold.,
- Try to avoid overfeeding them: The winter months can lead to a reduction in the amount of activity your dog gets and can result in them piling on the pounds.
- Keep them active: Play fetch in the living room to keep your dog active if your dog doesn’t want to venture outside in the cold.
Cold, dark... and not remotely miserable: How to live your best winter life
As the temperatures drop and the long nights start rolling in, it’s easy to feel like it’s all doom and gloom. But, says Katherine May, there’s great comfort to be found in winter – you just have to know how to make the most of the season
Alzheimer’s Society issues warning
The Alzheimer’s Society warned that cold weather can be “particularly challenging” for people with dementia.
“Colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves,” the charity said.
It urged people to do the following:
- Make sure the person is dressed appropriately - layers are key;
- Keep the room warm;
- Encourage regular movement;
- Make the most of natural daylight as decreased sunlight can cause someone with dementia to feel increased anxiety, confusion, and even depression;
- Keep to your routine as a big change in routine can cause someone with dementia to become confused or agitated;
- Be careful in icy weather. Perception issues can make it difficult for someone with dementia to see icy patches;
- Make sure they’re eating and drinking regularly.
