UK weather live: Edinburgh’s Hogmanay cancelled as London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks threatened by 40mph winds
Celebrations across UK could be hit as snow and wind alerts warn of travel disruption and flooding
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled as snow, rain and heavy winds are set to hit the UK amid countrywide weather warnings.
The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for Monday to Thursday, with severe weather set to sweep southward from Scotland overnight on New Year’s Eve. An amber warning for rain is also in place in the Scottish Highlands from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday.
Edinburgh’s outdoor new year events, including the street party and fireworks display, have been scrapped as a result of “extreme weather”. The cancellations for Monday and Tuesday come after Blackpool Council also made the “tough decision” to cancel its New Year’s fireworks due to “high winds”.
Meanwhile, London’s City Hall is monitoring the weather forecast ahead of the capital’s sold-out fireworks display, with gusts of wind expected to reach over 40mph in the approach to midnight.
Forecasters are also warning travellers to expect disruption, while chaos continues at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day as thick fog causes flight cancellations and delays during the busy holiday period.
Swinney issues safety warning over weather
Scottish Government officials will continue to monitor the situation and work with frontline agencies to mitigate the impact of the weather.
In a post on social media, First Minister John Swinney warned: “Please follow all advice and stay safe.”
SGORR activated and travellers advised to plan ahead
The Scottish Government Resilience Room (SGORR) has been activated in response to the weather warnings and authorities have advised people to plan ahead if travelling over the New Year period.
Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland operator manager at Transport Scotland, said: “The severe weather across much of Scotland this week will, unfortunately, cause some disruption across the transport network.
“Road, rail, air and ferry services are all likely to be affected by the conditions, with localised flooding, longer journey times and cancellations possible, as well as potential restrictions on bridges.
“The network is also expected to be busy as people travel to celebrate New Year with friends and family.
“We are asking travellers to plan their journeys before setting off to ensure they reach their destination and celebrations in good time.
“If you’re driving, make sure your vehicle is winter ready and follow any Police Scotland travel advice that may be in place.
“Traffic Scotland provides up-to-date travel information on the trunk road network through its website, X account and internet radio broadcasts.
“The same advice goes for other modes of transport – if you are planning to travel by rail, air or ferry, stay in contact with your operator for the latest service information.”
Sepa warns north west and central Highlands to prepare for impact of flooding
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.
Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “Some very high river levels are forecast for Monday and Tuesday, in particular the Spey and other rivers in the Great Glen and Easter Ross area.
“Levels on the River Tay and other rivers across the Central Highlands will also be high.
“We’re likely to see river and surface water flooding impacts across these areas, resulting in disruptions to transport and to communities.
“Flooding of property, infrastructure, roads and the rail network are all possible. We urge everyone to be prepared and be aware.
“If you live or work in the affected areas, or are planning to visit, think about any steps you need to take now to be prepared for flooding impacts – and consider whether your journey is necessary.”
Full details of weather warnings in place for Scotland after Hogmanay celebrations cancelled
A weather warning of heavy rain has been upgraded to amber for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay, as the street party and fireworks at Edinburgh’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were cancelled.
The Met Office alert, which warns that flooding and travel disruption is likely, is in force from midnight until 5pm on Tuesday in Moray and the Highlands.
A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, covering central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Western Isles, Edinburgh, West Lothian and Strathclyde including most of Argyll and Bute.
Forecasters predict that heavy rain will become persistent and widespread in Scotland over the two days, with 50-70mm of rain possible in many areas while some places may see 100-140mm.
They warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
A separate warning of “persistent snow” has been issued for Orkney and Shetland between 5am and midnight on Hogmanay.
Meanwhile, a yellow warning of wind will be in force for the area south of Lochgilphead in the west and Dundee in the east between 7am and 11pm on December 31, stretching down into north-east England.
The Met Office said that gusts of 50-60 mph are expected, perhaps reaching 70 mph in a few exposed areas.
Weather warnings also stretch into 2025 with a yellow alert of snow and ice in the north of mainland Scotland between the start of 1 January until 9am on 2 January.
Full statement released by organisers on cancellation of Hogmanay outdoor events
In a statement issued on Monday, a spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “Due to ongoing high winds and inclement weather in Edinburgh city centre, we regret to announce that outdoor events scheduled for Monday and December 31 are unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.
“The cancellation includes tonight’s Night Afore Disco Party in West Princes Street Gardens, and on December 31, the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party, Concert in the Gardens, and the midnight fireworks from Edinburgh Castle.
“We have been unable to continue with preparations and necessary set-up for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. Therefore, for safety reasons we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events.
“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all hoping to celebrate Hogmanay in Edinburgh and that people travel from around the world to be here. Customer Service from point of purchase will be in touch with ticket-holders directly with further instructions regarding refunds in due course.
“All indoor events are taking place as planned, including Monday’s performance of Swamplesque at Assembly Hall, the sold-out Idlewild concert at the Assembly Rooms, and on the December 31, the Bairns New Year Revels and New Year Revels at the Assembly Rooms, and sold-out Candlelit Concert at St Giles’ Cathedral.
“We also continue to look forward to the packed First Footin’ and Sprogmanay programme of events on New Year’s Day – a series of free and ticketed indoor music gigs across the city centre, Leith and Portobello.”
Full story: Ferries and trains disrupted as snow, wind and rain warnings in force
Ferries and trains have been disrupted as snow, rain and wind warnings are in force and are expected to cause further travel issues on New Year’s Eve.
Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple weather warnings that have been issued by the Met Office between Monday and Wednesday.
Scotland is being hit first by “fairly persistent rain” and snow, with 50-70mm of rainfall expected widely, 100-140mm in some locations, and up to 20cm of snow in places, with a warning in place until midnight on New Year’s Eve, the forecaster said.
Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple weather warnings that have been issued by the Met Office this week.
Mapped: All weather warnings issued by Met Office for New Year’s Eve
Full story: Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations cancelled over ‘extreme weather’
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations have been cancelled because of “extreme weather”.
Outdoor events planned for the city’s new year celebrations on Monday and Tuesday, including the street party and fireworks display, have had to be scrapped, organisers announced on Monday afternoon.
The “difficult” decision follows Met Office yellow weather warnings for most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, and an amber warning for northern Scotland.
Severe flood warnings as heavy rain brings ‘danger to life’ in northern Scotland
A rare severe flood warning of “danger to life” has been issued for part of northern Scotland on Hogmanay, as a heavy downpour of rain is expected to burst riverbanks.
Aviemore and nearby areas in the Highlands are bracing for extensive river flooding on Tuesday morning after a night of continuous rain.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is warning communities in the north west and central Highlands to prepare for the impact of flooding in the run-up to Hogmanay.
A yellow weather warning of heavy rain and snow is currently in force across most of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, while an amber warning for rain is in place for an area around Inverness on Tuesday.
On Monday evening, Sepa warned people around Aviemore should act immediately, saying: “There is a danger to life. If you are in an affected area and are in danger and need assistance, call emergency responders.
“Due to persistent and heavy rainfall, river levels on the River Spey will rise throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning causing serious flooding.
“Extensive flooding to properties and businesses is expected in and around Aviemore.”
