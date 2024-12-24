UK weather map: Met Office’s snow forecast for Christmas week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Met Office has revealed where and when snow is expected to fall in the UK over the Christmas period.

The 25 December itself is expected to be a “grey Christmas” rather than a White Christmas, with some sunny spells and “extremely mild” temperatures.

However, temperatures are likely to drop in areas around the turn of the year, bringing a chance of snow for some parts of the country.

The Met Office has revealed where and when snow is expected to fall in the UK over the Christmas period

The forecaster predicts: “Around the turn of the year, it looks more probable that colder, more showery conditions will likely make at least some ingress into northern and perhaps central areas, bringing a risk of some impacts from ice, sleet and snow.”

However, the start of this week is set to see improved conditions, after a “perfect storm” of adverse weather conditions and road congestion led to widespread disruption during the Christmas getaway.

More than 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, were cancelled on Sunday, while dozens of ferry routes in Scotland and Ireland were not running, and Northern Rail cancelled all trains on 11 routes.

Snow over the weekend also caused chaos on the M62, with one lane closed, as millions took to the country’s motorways during the festive period.

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re expecting to see some sunny spells further east and a lot of cloud from the west.

“Temperatures should rise considerably and it will be extremely mild over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“In England and Wales, temperatures will be well above average with some grey in the mix.

More than 100 flights at Heathrow, the UK's busiest airport, were cancelled on Sunday

“We’re expecting an average of around 12C or 13C on Christmas Eve and 11C or 12C on Christmas Day. The usual average for this time of year is 7C or 8C so we’ll be around double where we usually are.

“Overnight temperatures in Scotland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely mild.”

Dan Harris of the Met Office added: “Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.”

However, temperatures are forecast to probably return to closer to normal by the start of the new year.