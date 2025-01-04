UK weather live: Amber snow warnings for much of UK with up to 40cm forecast as temperatures fall to -7.4C
Cold snap set to grip country with snow possible across large areas over weekend
Two amber weather warnings have been issued with a snow blast set to slam much of the UK, amid a major health warning due to the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend.
Most of the Midlands, Wales, and parts of northern England will be covered by an amber warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.
Another amber snow warning will then be in place across northern England and parts of the Midlands from 9pm on Saturday until close of Sunday.
Up to 40cm of snow is expected in the worst affected areas, while much of the warning area can expect 3cm to 7cm, the Met Office says.
A yellow weather warning for ice across Scotland, north west England, northern Wales and parts of Northern Ireland will be in place from 4pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday, before another snow and ice warning covers much of England from 12pm on Saturday until 23:59pm on Sunday.
A yellow snow warning will then grip Scotland at midnight on Sunday, lasting into Monday.
Temperatures plummeted on Thursday night reaching as low as -7.4C. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Cold-Health Alert (CHA), warning of an “increase in risk to health”.
What is the Met Office forecast for Saturday morning?
Here is the Met Office’s forecast for this morning:
Where are the two Met Office amber warnings in force?
An amber warning for snow and freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including the Midlands and the north-west cities of Liverpool and Manchester, is in place from 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office said.
The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.
Both of the warning areas can expect to see 3cm to 7cm of snowfall widely, while snow may mix with rain at times in lower-lying areas, the forecaster said.
Two further yellow warnings for ice are also in force across nearly the whole of the UK.
Bus services cancelled as rail lines closed on Friday
All Stagecoach bus services were cancelled in Orkney after a bus left the road near the Brig O’ Waithe, according to the BBC, while the Far North railway line remained closed for 80 miles between Inverness and the Kyle of Lochalsh due to floods and landslips.
Travellers asked to delay journey amid icy conditions and train delays
National Rail is advising people to check their “whole journey” before setting off over the coming days as National Highways “strongly” advised people that travel is “likely to be extended or even disrupted”.The government agency tasked with operating England’s motorways says snowfall over the weekend will, in some places, turn into rain and potentially lead to ice in some areas. Regions of high ground - such as the Cotswolds and the Peak District are at more risk of this, it adds. National Highways says road users should plan ahead and check the Met Office weather updates, and for traffic information from Traffic England before setting off or delay journeys. Also likely are more delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel. Northern and ScotRail services are currently affected, while bus replacement services are running between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.
'A weekend to layer up and keep warm'
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said on Friday it is “a weekend to layer up and put the heating on” due to the cold conditions.
“We are heading into a cold snap this weekend and I know there are lots of concerns, not just amongst charity leaders, but also among NHS and social care leaders as well, about the particular risks and vulnerabilities this weekend as temperatures drop, both in terms of risk of accident and injury, but also risk from the cold itself,” he told BBC Breakfast.
“This is a weekend to wrap up and keep warm, to take sensible precautions about going out and about.”
Sports fixtures called off due to poor weather
Some football games have already been called off this weekend, including Cheltenham's clash with League Two leaders Walsall which was due to take place on Saturday, Halifax's National League home game against Fylde which was also set for Saturday, and Friday night's Scottish Championship game between Airdrie and leaders Falkirk.
Meanwhile, Saturday's race meeting at Newcastle has been abandoned because the course is frozen.
'Good chance' rural communities could be cut off amid freezing rain
Large parts of the country will face disruption from heavy snow and freezing rain over the weekend after forecasters issued two amber weather warnings.
Stranded vehicles on the roads, delayed or cancelled rail and air travel and power cuts are all likely as the UK grapples with a week-long spell of wintry conditions, the Met Office said.
There is also a “good chance” that rural communities could be cut off due to the conditions, with up to 30cm of snowfall expected locally.
“There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places,” Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said.
Temperatures forecast to fall to -10C
Temperatures of -10C could be seen in parts of rural Scotland on Friday night, according to new Met Office forecasts.
The coldest temperature recorded in January last year was -14C, in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands.
