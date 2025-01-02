Weather latest: New Met Office snow warnings issued for tonight as blast of freezing temperatures hits UK
Cold snap set to grip country with snow possible across large areas over weekend
The Met Office has warned swathes of the UK to expect more ice and snow on Thursday, as the UK faces a cold snap in the first week of 2025.
Two new yellow weather warnings will come into place on Thursday afternoon, with Britons told to expect icy conditions and delays to their journeys until at least Friday morning.
A three day yellow snow warning will soon follow, as most of England, southern Scotland and all of Wales are told to brace for snow from noon on Saturday until Monday morning.
Travel delays and power cuts are likely in the most affected areas of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, which could see anything between 5cm and 30cm of snow.
It comes as devastating scenes of flooding were seen in Manchester on New Years Day, with Greater Manchester Police declaring a major incident.
New weather warnings issued for today
The Met Office has issued two fresh weather warnings for Thursday afternoon, as more ice and snow is expected in the UK.
The first warning for snow and ice will come into place at 4pm on Thursday for northeast Scotland, while the second yellow warning for ice will begin at 5pm across northwest Scotland, northwest England and parts of Northern Ireland.
Both warnings are expected to expire at 10am on Friday.
People in areas affected have been told to expect longer journey times and some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
Britons wanting to travel home after the New Year have been warned to expect travel disruptions on Thursday, as icy weather grips the UK.
For those who intend to travel despite the current wintry weather, both the Met Office and National Rail issued alerts to remind Britons to plan ahead if on the move.
Difficult driving conditions should be expected, particularly within areas under a yellow weather warning. Allowing extra time is also advised, with delays, diversions, or hampered conditions likely for road users.
For those using public transport, passengers are advised to check any timetables and services before setting out in case of delays or cancellations due to inclement weather.
As per National Rail, the poor weather will impact trains running across Great Britain, with Northern services, TransPennine Express services, Transport for Wales services and ScotRail services all impacted.
Snow mapped: Where freezing weather will hit UK this weekend with 20-30cm blanket forecast
A three-day snow warning has been issued by the Met Office for much of Britain, with temperatures set to plunge for the first weekend of 2025.
Around 5cm of snow is expected to fall widely across swathes of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales or the Pennines.
The forecasters warned that some could experience power cuts during the 45 hour alert beginning on Saturday, while there is a slight chance that some rural communities could also become cut off.
See where snow is due to fall here:
Most of England, Wales and southern Scotland to see snowfall in first weekend of 2025
Weather warnings ends
Two weather warnings that were in place this morning have now expired.
One yellow warning for ice covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland expired at 10am on Thursday, alongside another for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland.
The next weather warning will come into place on Saturday and remain until Monday morning, with most of England being warned to expect snow.
Over 100 flood warnings and alerts in place
There are currently 124 flood warnings and alerts in place across England, Scotland and Wales.
In England, there are currently 24 warnings and 70 less severe alerts in place.
In Scotland there are 11 warnings and four alerts in place while in Wales there are four warnings 11 alerts in place.
Extreme flooding as banks of canal collapse
Devastating flooding has been seen in Cheshire after the banks of a canal collapsed on New Year’s Day.
The region was hit with heavy rain overnight, with Greater Manchester police declaring a major incident due to flooding.
Footage from near the billage of Little Bollington showed fields being completely flooded by water from the Bridgewater Canal after its banks collapsed.
What weather warnings are in place today?
There is currently a yellow ice warning in place covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland until 10am on Thursday.
The Met Office has warned people to look out for some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland for the same time period.
Forecast for today
Thursday is expected to feel much colder than the last few days, the Met Office has said as the New Year brings in a “cold snap” across the country.
The forecasters said it will be a cold but mostly sunny day across the UK, with wintry showers expected for coasts exposed to the northerly breeze and North Sea. It will remain blustery in the north and east with lighter winds elsewhere.
Tnought, a cold and frosty night will follow for all with icy stretches possible. Wintry showers will persist in the north and patchy freezing fog is possible in the west.
Join our commenting forum
