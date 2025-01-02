UK weather live: Three day snow warning for most of England as floods lead to major incident in Manchester
Cold snap set to grip country with snow possible across large areas over weekend
A three day yellow snow warning has been issued for most of England over the weekend as the UK braces for a cold snap in the first week of 2025.
The warning area covers all of Wales, southern Scotland, and almost all of England – barring parts of the southern and eastern coasts – and will be in place from 12pm on Saturday until 9am on Monday.
Travel delays and power cuts are likely in the most affected areas of the Midlands, Wales and northern England, which could see anything between 5cm and 30cm of snow.
A fresh ice warning has also been introduced, covering all of northern England, Northern Ireland, northern Wales, and much of Scotland, and will be in place until 10am on Thursday.
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland for the same time period, while a wind warning in southern parts of the UK will be lifted at 3pm on Wednesday.
There were more than 150 flood warnings and alerts in place across the country as of Wednesday night.
Greater Manchester Police said a major incident has been declared in Greater Manchester after flooding forced homes to be evacuated and closed train lines and roads on New Year’s Day following heavy rain.
How much snow is expected over weekend
About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, the Met Office has said.
As much as 20-30cm could be seen over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added.
What weather warnings have been issued by Met Office across UK
- A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place covering northern Scotland until 10am on Thursday, as rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions, the Met Office said.
- Meanwhile, a yellow warning for ice has been issued from 4pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday, covering Northern Ireland, parts of North Wales, England and Scotland, which could also lead to difficult travel conditions.
- And a three-day yellow warning for snow has been issued for almost all of England and Wales and parts of Scotland this weekend as the Met Office warned that rural communities could become cut off. The yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.
‘Significant’ flooding possible across parts of north England, warns EA
“Significant inland flooding” is possible after “heavy and persistent rain” and river levels will remain high across parts of the north of England until Thursday, according to a flood duty manager at the Environment Agency.
Ben Lukey said: “Environment Agency teams will be out on the ground, operating flood defences, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding, issuing flood warnings and supporting those communities affected.
“We advise anyone travelling or out celebrating the new year to be especially careful and urge people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through floodwater as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”
Some parts of North West saw almost a month’s worth of rain within 48 hours
Some parts of the North West saw almost a month’s worth of rain within 48 hours, according to the Met Office.
And that was before the North West and Wales were lashed by more heavy rain on Wednesday.
Honister Pass in Cumbria saw nearly 6in (150mm) of rain, while Rochdale in Greater Manchester had 3in (77mm).
Met Office forecasts sunny morning for many across UK
The Met Office has forecast a sunny morning for many across the UK.
Writing on X, the weather service said: “Thursday morning will start frosty, though clear or sunny for many
“Some ice and wintry showers, especially in the north.”
Severe Weather Emergency Protocol activated in Bristol for homeless
In Bristol, the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated by Bristol City Council and homeless charity St Mungo’s.
Running until 8 January, it will see increased outreach shifts and more accommodation made available, with the aim of ensuring nobody has to sleep on the streets during such extreme weather conditions.
