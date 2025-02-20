Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures across the UK will be hotter than Greece and parts of Turkey across this weekend, despite a weather warning issued for heavy rain and wind.

The cold and grey weather which has brought misery for Britons over the last week is set to end, with a strong westerly wind to bring in milder conditions.

This comes as holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean face Storm Coral, with temperatures expected to plummet in some areas to one degrees.

“Temperatures across the UK are to be widely into double digit figures around 12 to 13 degrees,” Jonathan Vautrey, a meteorologist at the Met Office said.

“That is well above the average for this time of year, which is usually six to seven degrees in Scotland and eight to nine in England.”

“You combine that with the cold wave that is happening across Greece with their coldest temperatures expected this coming weekend, with most areas struggling to cross over one to two degrees which is far below their usual average.”

Despite the mild conditions, yellow warnings have been issued for wind in coastal areas of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Friday with gusts of up to 70mph expected.

Warnings are also in place on the same day for rain in northern and south-west Scotland.

The Met Office said: “Friday’s warnings highlight potential travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.”

Saturday is expected to be a drier day across the country, but those in the South East may see the remnants of Friday’s rain drifting through during the day.

More rain and wind is expected from Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Mr Vautrey continued: “Those two things are happening the same time. The UK will be milder than Greece this weekend but we also have that rain and wind so it might not be feeling that way for a lot of people.”

The yellow warning for strong winds will be in force on Friday from 6am to 10am for eastern parts of Northern Ireland, and from 8am until 3pm for south-west Scotland and parts of Wales.

A yellow warning for rain comes into force on the same day from 6am until 6pm for south-west and north-east Scotland, with the forecaster warning travel disruption, power cuts, and flooding are “likely”.

Here’s the five day weather forecast:

Tonight:

Largely cloudy, with another band of rain, heavy at times, moving eastwards overnight. Windy for many, with coastal gales in the north and west. Increasingly mild, especially in the southwest.

Thursday:

Outbreaks of rain and blustery showers will move eastwards across the country, interspersed by sunny spells. A mild day although tempered somewhat by the windy conditions.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Staying unsettled with further spells of wind and rain moving across the country. Wettest and windiest conditions will be in the north and west. Remaining mild or perhaps very mild.